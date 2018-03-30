Mazda2 Sport Black Edition launched in UK
30 March 2018 07:06:14
Mazda is updating the current Mazda2 range with the introduction of a new special edition, available only on the UK market.
On sale from the 3rd April, the 2018 Mazda2 sees the launch of the limited edition Mazda2 Sport Black.
Limited to just 500 cars, the Sport Black is powered by the 90ps version of Mazda’s 1.5-litre SKYACTIV-G petrol engine and is marked out by its unique exterior detailing and free-of-charge choice of Deep Crimson Mica, Dynamic Blue Mica or Machine Grey Metallic paint.
Delivering a sporty appearance that compliments the taut proportions of the Mazda2, the Sport Black features Brilliant Black detailing on the mirror caps, rear roof spoiler, skirt trims, grille and shark fin antenna, while 16-inch black alloy wheels and privacy glass add the finishing touch.
Priced from £13,295 to £17,095, the 2018 Mazda2 range features five revised trim levels: SE+, SE-L+, SE-L Nav+, Sport Nav+ and GT Sport Nav+. Exclusively powered by Mazda’s 1.5-litre SKYACTIV-G petrol engine, which is offered in 75, 90 and 115ps outputs.
