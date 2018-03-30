Home » News » Mazda » Mazda2 Sport Black Edition launched in UK

Mazda2 Sport Black Edition launched in UK

30 March 2018 07:06:14

Mazda is updating the current Mazda2 range with the introduction of a new special edition, available only on the UK market.

On sale from the 3rd April, the 2018 Mazda2 sees the launch of the limited edition Mazda2 Sport Black.

Limited to just 500 cars, the Sport Black is powered by the 90ps version of Mazda’s 1.5-litre SKYACTIV-G petrol engine and is marked out by its unique exterior detailing and free-of-charge choice of Deep Crimson Mica, Dynamic Blue Mica or Machine Grey Metallic paint. 

Delivering a sporty appearance that compliments the taut proportions of the Mazda2, the Sport Black features Brilliant Black detailing on the mirror caps, rear roof spoiler, skirt trims, grille and shark fin antenna, while 16-inch black alloy wheels and privacy glass add the finishing touch.
Mazda2 Sport Black Edition launched in UK
Mazda2 Sport Black Edition launched in UK Photos

Priced from £13,295 to £17,095, the 2018 Mazda2 range features five revised trim levels: SE+, SE-L+, SE-L Nav+, Sport Nav+ and GT Sport Nav+. Exclusively powered by Mazda’s 1.5-litre SKYACTIV-G petrol engine, which is offered in 75, 90 and 115ps outputs.



Tags: , , , ,

Posted in Mazda, New Vehicles

Mazda2 Sport Black Edition launched in UK Photos (1 photos)
  • Mazda2 Sport Black Edition launched in UK

Related Articles

Leave a Comment

Fields marked with * are required
Name *:
Email *:
Comment *:
Code *:
  CAPTCHA
  • Email
  • YouTube
  • RSS
  • Twitter
  • facebook
  • feedburner

Latest Car News

  1. Novitec Lamborghini Aventador tuning pack

    Novitec Lamborghini Aventador tuning pack

  2. McLaren 570S Track Pack offered in UK

    McLaren 570S Track Pack offered in UK

  3. Mazda2 Sport Black Edition launched in UK

    Mazda2 Sport Black Edition launched in UK

  4.  
  5. Maserati Levante Trofeo V8 launched

    Maserati Levante Trofeo V8 launched

  6. Ford Mustang Bullitt US pricing announced

    Ford Mustang Bullitt US pricing announced

  7. Lexus UX makes US debut in New York

    Lexus UX makes US debut in New York

Related Specs

  1. 1992 Mazda 323 Familia GT-R

    Engine: Turbocharged Inline-4, Power: 139.0 kw / 186.4 bhp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 240.0 nm / 177.0 ft lbs @ 4500 rpm

  2. 2001 Mazda 323 MPS Concept

    Engine: Inline-4, Power: 111.9 kw / 150.1 bhpN/A

  3. 1968 Mazda Cosmo Sport

    Engine: 10A Twin Rotary, Power: 95.5 kw / 128.1 bhp @ 7000 rpm, Torque: 142 nm / 104.7 ft lbs @ 5000 rpm

  4. 1993 Mazda MX-6 2.0i-16v

    Engine: Inline-4, Power: 85 kw / 114 bhp @ 5500 rpm, Torque: 173 nm / 127.6 ft lbs @ 4500 rpm

  5. 2001 Mazda MX Sport Tourer

    Engine: HyridN/AN/A

New Vehicles

Volvo debuts its first three cylinder engine in XC40 rangeVolvo debuts its first three cylinder engine in XC40 range
Volvo's new XC40 small SUV is an important addition to the range, as the Swedish manufacturer hopes to sell more and more SUV's, benefiting from current ...

Concept Cars

Renault EZ-GO Concept unveiledRenault EZ-GO Concept unveiled
Renault used this year Geneva Motor Show to share again its vision about the future of transportation and living. The French manufacturer unveiled the ...

Custom Cars

Mitsubishi L200 Barbarian SVP II launched in UKMitsubishi L200 Barbarian SVP II launched in UK
Mitsubishi tries to offer its UK clients some off-road and styling alternatives to its current range. The latest experiment is the current Mitsubishi ...

Future Cars

Seat to launch a car every six monthsSeat to launch a car every six months
After it managed to get over the bankruptcy, Seat is pushing forward with its offensive on the European market. The Spanish brand will launch one new ...

Market News

Volkswagen Group deliveries increase in first two moths of 2018Volkswagen Group deliveries increase in first two moths of 2018
Despite being overtaken by Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance last year, Volkswagen Group continues its great momentum and scores high sales lso the the ...

Gadgets

Ford uses rainwater as washer fluid with the help of two kidsFord uses rainwater as washer fluid with the help of two kids
You have been in numerous situations when your wippers needed some water, but the washing fluid was over. It is annoying and even dangerous, considering ...

Various News

Factors That Influence Your Car Insurance RatesFactors That Influence Your Car Insurance Rates
When the time comes to shop around for car insurance, it is essential to know anything that influences your rates. There are some things you can do to ...

Motorsports

Audi E-Tron Vision Gran Turismo - first teaser pictureAudi E-Tron Vision Gran Turismo - first teaser picture
Audi has published a first teaser picture with the upcoming Audi E-Tron Vision Gran Turismo. The virtual car will be showcased on April 9th and it will ...

Videos

Video: Jaguar I-Pace is doing a night lap of Monaco circuitVideo: Jaguar I-Pace is doing a night lap of Monaco circuit
Jaguar I-Pace has tackled the famous Monaco street-circuit to prove its performance credentials. The British car manufacturer is the first premium car ...
Copyright CarSession.com