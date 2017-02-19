Mazda2 and Mazda3 recalled for seat problems

Even if the life cycle of a car is over and the manufacturer already launched a replacement, there is a chance that the car might be recalled. This is what happened with the old Mazda3. The Japanese manufacturer announced that its North American division will recall certain 2011 Mazda2 and 2010-2011 Mazda3 and Mazdaspeed3 vehicles. The number of vehicles affected is 173.589 units.





In the affected vehicles, the seat height adjustment lifter links may break or detach from the seat frame and the seat angle may incline causing the driver to not be able to maintain an appropriate driving position.





Mazda will notify owners, and dealers will inspect the seat lifter links and install a reinforcement bracket to the lifter links, or replace the entire seat adjuster unit, free of charge.





The recall is expected to begin March 31, 2017. Owners may contact Mazda customer service at 1-800-222-5500. Mazda's number for this recall is 0917B.









Tags: mazda, mazda2, mazda3, mazdaspeed3, mazda recall, recall

