Mazda will launch two new concepts in Tokyo
10 October 2017 17:53:51
Mazda will use this year Tokyo Motor Show to showcase two new concepts: one that heralds the company’s next-generation products and another that embodies the direction of the company’s next-generation design. Mazda will also display the SKYACTIV-X next-generation gasoline engine.
The product concept model, a compact hatchback that fuses next-generation technology and design, will make its world premiere at the show. It adopts SKYACTIV-Vehicle Architecture, next-generation technologies that apply a human-centered design philosophy for optimal functionality, and is powered by the SKYACTIV-X, set to become the world’s first commercial gasoline engine to use compression ignition. Dynamic performance has been dramatically refined and next-generation design condensed to create Mazda’s ideal compact hatchback.
The design vision model embodies the concepts that will define the next generation of Mazda design, resulting in a more profound expression of the globally-acclaimed KODO design language Mazda debuted on the Mazda CX-5 in 2012.
The Mazda CX-8, a new three-row crossover SUV that goes on sale in Japan in December, will also be on display at the show. The company’s flagship SUV in Japan, it features new styling and seating in all three rows. Major upgrades to the SKYACTIV-D 2.2 clean diesel engine increase torque and power for composed performance.
A special edition Mazda Roadster (MX-5) Red Top featuring a dark cherry red canopy and auburn Nappa leather upholstery will be exhibited.
