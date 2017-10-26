Mazda VISION COUPE Concept revealed
26 October 2017 17:20:33
Along the new Kai concept, unveiled in the first press day of this year Tokyo Motor Show, Mazda also filled the stage with another special concept, one that was called VISION COUPE.
It was the second appearance for the Mazda VISION COUPE, a design concept that debuted at a pre-show event called Mazda Design Night 2017.
Highlights of the VISION COUPE, meanwhile, include a KODO - Soul of Motion exterior that embodies a minimalist Japanese aesthetic, achieving a simple “one-motion” form that conveys a sense of speed.
The interior applies the concept of ma (literally “space”) from traditional Japanese architecture, combining three-dimensional depth with a strong longitudinal axis to produce a relaxed space while maintaining the feeling of motion.
As for the concept’s name, it pays homage to Mazda’s tradition of design elegance represented by coupe models like the Mazda R360, Mazda’s first passenger car, and the Mazda Luce Rotary, also known as the Mazda R130.
Otherwise, during this motor show, Mazda had spotlights on the all-new Mazda CX-8, a three-row SUV going on sale in Japan later this year, as well as the 2018 Mazda MX-5 and 2018 Mazda MX-5 RF. The latter offer a number of enhancements such as a higher quality ride, more peaceful cabin and a wider choice of body colours.
Mazda VISION COUPE Concept revealed Photos (2 photos)
The third generation Infiniti QX80 will be officially unveiled during the Dubari Motor Show, the event which will kick off on November 17. According to ...
The current Hyundai Ioniq is seen as a very efficient choice for those who want an alternative to the popular Toyota Prius. But it will never be seen ...
Ever imagined a car being transformed in a mobile kitchen. We said car, not van, so the challenge is very difficult. Not so difficult for Chef and TV ...
Even if it had the P1 and the P1 GTR, McLaren is not stopping. The British-based manufacturer announced it is developing another very track focused car. ...
Skoda is enjoying one of its best sales period, as the global growth continues. The Czech brand announced it has delivered 112,900 vehicles worldwide ...
Nissan is one of the manufacturers who invested heavily in Autonomous driving and now is ready to benefit from this. Nissan's ProPILOT Assist technology, ...
Toyota is announcing a difficult period for its US Siena owners. The Japanese based manufacturer will conduct a safety recall of certain 2005 – 2007, ...
BMW has put on the race track the upcoming M8 GTE model. Three-day test at the Lausitzring (GER) heralded the next phase in the development of the new ...
Audi A8 was launched a few months ago and now we have the chance to see the first proper video review of the car. After the official presentation, we ...
