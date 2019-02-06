Mazda to unveil new SUV at Geneva Motor Show
6 February 2019 16:59:22
In the last 10 years, Mazda managed to build a strong SUV offensive on the European market. The Japanese manufacturer had the CX-7, but now its range has the CX-3 and the CX-5. There is more potential though.
Mazda will showcase the world premiere of a new SUV, the second model in its new-generation lineup, at the Geneva International Motor Show which runs from March 5-17, 2019.1
As a brand-new addition to the Mazda lineup, the SUV offers refined quality in all the areas that matter to drivers. It features the maturing Kodo design language and Mazda’s new-generation Skyactiv-Vehicle Architecture, which draws out people’s inherent balance ability. The powertrain lineup comprises the latest Skyactiv engines, including the revolutionary Skyactiv-X, which adopts a unique combustion method to combine the free-revving performance of a gasoline engine with the superior response of a diesel.
Geneva will also host the European premiere of the 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata 30th Anniversary, which will be revealed for the first time at the Chicago Auto Show in February.
