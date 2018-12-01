Mazda to offer Apple CarPlay and Android Auto to older cars too
1 December 2018 04:45:42
|Tweet
Some manufacturers use over the air updates for their cars. Some others, who decided to adapt later are offering their clients an update but only with some cash and a visit at the dealership.
Across the Ocean, Mazda announced that Apple CarPlay integration for your iPhone and Android Auto are now available as a dealer-installed update for applicable Mazda vehicles, model year 2014 or newer and equipped with MAZDA CONNECT infotainment system.
This dealer-installed update includes both hardware and software components. Applicable Mazda vehicles will be equipped with a more powerful, faster-charging 2.1-amp USB ports in addition to the latest version of MAZDA CONNECT.
Both infotainment technologies first appeared this summer in the 2018 Mazda6 and are available in the 2019 Mazda CX-9 and 2019 Mazda CX-5.
Apple CarPlay integration for your iPhone and Android Auto enable occupants to safely use smartphone applications through the MAZDA CONNECT™ infotainment system and help make staying connected and entertained effortless. With Mazda’s philosophy to minimize distracted driving, safer operations can be made with the multi-function Commander knob, shortcut buttons or voice command functions. This integration helps keep the driver’s hand and eyes away from their smartphone.
Customers with applicable Mazda vehicles can schedule an appointment (requires approximately two service hours) with their local Mazda dealerships to have the service performed. The upgrade has a suggested retail price of $199 + Labor hours.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
2001 Mazda MX Sport TourerEngine: HyridN/AN/A
2010 Ford MustangEngine: V8, Power: 315 hp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 325 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
2009 Nissan 370ZEngine: VQ37VHR Variable Valve Timing NA V6, Power: 332 bhp @ 7000 rpm, Torque: 270 lb-ft. @ 5200 rpm
2010 Bentley Azure TEngine: Twin Turbocharged V8, Power: 500 bhp / 507 PS / 373 kW @ 4,200 rpm, Torque: 738 lb ft / 1,000 Nm @ 3,200 rpm
2009 Porsche CaymanEngine: 6 Cylinder Horizontally Opposed "Boxer", Power: 320 bhpN/A
New Vehicles
Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
Concept Cars
Audi e-tron GT is here and can do 400 kilometers with only one charge
Audi unveiled the all-new e-tron GT concept during the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show. The new protoype was developed by Audi Sport and it is also made in ...
Audi unveiled the all-new e-tron GT concept during the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show. The new protoype was developed by Audi Sport and it is also made in ...
Custom Cars
2019 Alpina XD3 to make UK debut
Alpina is renowned for its work on BMW models. We are used to see mainly 3, 5 or 7 Series. But, considering the love for SUV's felt even here in Europe, ...
Alpina is renowned for its work on BMW models. We are used to see mainly 3, 5 or 7 Series. But, considering the love for SUV's felt even here in Europe, ...
Future Cars
Peugeot to develop new range of sporty hybrids
Peugeot is doing its best to offers clients cleaner cars, but with the same level of performance. After presenting its new generation of PLUG-IN HYBRID ...
Peugeot is doing its best to offers clients cleaner cars, but with the same level of performance. After presenting its new generation of PLUG-IN HYBRID ...
Market News
Volkswagen sold its 30 millionth car in China
China became the most important market for most of European manufacturers who reached the Asian country with their cars. Volkswagen is one of the most ...
China became the most important market for most of European manufacturers who reached the Asian country with their cars. Volkswagen is one of the most ...
Gadgets
Mazda to offer Apple CarPlay and Android Auto to older cars too
Some manufacturers use over the air updates for their cars. Some others, who decided to adapt later are offering their clients an update but only with ...
Some manufacturers use over the air updates for their cars. Some others, who decided to adapt later are offering their clients an update but only with ...
Various News
The new Audi A1 Sportback is available for sale in the UK
Smallest Audi in the portfolio gains much more interior space, new technology fit for the digital future and a raft of assistance systems. There are all ...
Smallest Audi in the portfolio gains much more interior space, new technology fit for the digital future and a raft of assistance systems. There are all ...
Motorsports
Rally driver Esapekka Lappi joins Sebastien Ogier at Citroen
Big movement on the WRC transfer market as the current season is about to finish. A few weeks ago we have announced you that Sebastien Ogier won't compete ...
Big movement on the WRC transfer market as the current season is about to finish. A few weeks ago we have announced you that Sebastien Ogier won't compete ...
Videos
Video - Mercedes-AMG CLA 35 spied on track
In 2019, Mercedes-Benz will unveil the new generation CLA. As we know, the car will be based on the new A-Class architecture and will also come with the ...
In 2019, Mercedes-Benz will unveil the new generation CLA. As we know, the car will be based on the new A-Class architecture and will also come with the ...