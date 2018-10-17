Mazda teases something special. It could be the new Mazda3 hatchback
17 October 2018 13:41:04
Mazda has published a video teaser but the Japanese car manufacturer hasn't offered any details about what it could be. But there is no secret that Mazda is working on a new Mazda3 and in these case we can say that in the video below you'll see the first images of the Japanese hatchback.
Also we know that the new generation Mazda3 will come with some interesting lines which are inspired by the Kai Concept (foto), an astonishing concept unveiled one year ago.
More than that, the Japanese car manufacturer is working on a special engine. It is called SkyActiv-X and it is a pseudo-compression-ignition engine that promises improved power and fuel efficiency over a conventional petrol unit.
Don't be scared because Mazda will continue to offer the petrol SkyActiv-G.
