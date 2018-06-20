Mazda SKYACTIV-X SPCCI new technology for gasoline engine
20 June 2018 16:51:50
|Tweet
Mazda is one of the few manufacturers who still believe in combustion engines and innovate in this direction. Mazda is committed to reducing its corporate average 'Well-to-Wheel' CO2 emissions to 50% of 2010 levels by 2030, and to 90% by 2050.
Powered by petrol, the new SKYACTIV-X SPCCI engine offers Mazda customers the best attributes of both spark and compression ignition. With two thirds of global electricity production currently relying on the use of fossil fuels, Mazda believes regulations placing the emissions of an EV (electric vehicle) at zero to be disingenuous.
One of the key control factors is the use of a highly lean mixture of air and fuel: 2-3 times leaner than in today’s conventional engines. This mixture has so little fuel in the air that a normal engine with spark plugs cannot fire it.
Mazda already uses uniquely high compression ratios on its current SKYACTIV petrol engines to reduce fuel consumption, so this lead to the idea of increasing the compression ratio even further and igniting the fuel simply by compression as is the norm in modern diesel engines. Mazda rethought the whole process and developed its own proprietary combustion method -Spark Controlled Compression Ignition (SPCCI) and the company's new 2.0 litre SKYACTIV-X engine that uses this process.
By controlling the compression ignition with a spark plug, the issues of knocking and unstable combustion can be avoided, achieving a seamless transition between compression ignition and spark ignition. This means the engine can run more than 80% of time in a very efficient mode. In areas where low vehicle speeds are used frequently, fuel economy can be improved by up to 30% and CO2 emissions reduced by a corresponding amount thanks to the use of super lean combustion. Compared to the MZR engine of 2008, fuel economy is improved a dramatic 35-40%, and SKYACTIV-X even equals or exceeds Mazda’s latest SKYACTIV-D diesel engine in fuel efficiency.
The range within which the engine is able to deliver excellent fuel economy has been dramatically expanded with the use of the SKYACTIV-X, meaning that this system is able to deliver lower fuel consumption than ever before in a wide range of driving scenarios, including both urban and long-distance motorway driving.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
2007 Mazda 3 MPS ExtremeEngine: MZR DISI Inline-4, Power: 156.6 kw / 210 bhp @ 5500 rpm, Torque: 425 nm / 313.5 ft lbs @ 4400 rpm
2006 Mazda MX-5 MiataEngine: Inline-4, Power: 126.8 kw / 170 bhp @ 6700 rpm, Torque: 189.81 nm / 140 ft lbs @ 5000 rpm
2001 Mazda MX-5 MPS ConceptEngine: BP-VE Inline-4, Power: 149.1 kw / 199.9 bhp @ 7000 rpm, Torque: 196 nm / 144.6 ft lbs @ 6000 rpm
1993 Mazda MX-6 2.0i-16vEngine: Inline-4, Power: 85 kw / 114 bhp @ 5500 rpm, Torque: 173 nm / 127.6 ft lbs @ 4500 rpm
2001 Mazda MX Sport TourerEngine: HyridN/AN/A
New Vehicles
Volkswagen Touareg drove 16.500 kilometers to its world debut
To mark its world debut in Beijing, during the motor show, Volkswagen Touareg decided to drive an impressive distance: from Bratislava (Slovakia) to Beijing ...
To mark its world debut in Beijing, during the motor show, Volkswagen Touareg decided to drive an impressive distance: from Bratislava (Slovakia) to Beijing ...
Concept Cars
Porsche 911 Speedster celebrates 70 years of Porsche
In order to properly celebrate its 70th anniversary, Porsche unveiled one very spectacular concept. The 911 Speedster Concept is a drivable vision of ...
In order to properly celebrate its 70th anniversary, Porsche unveiled one very spectacular concept. The 911 Speedster Concept is a drivable vision of ...
Custom Cars
Rolls Royce Wraith Luminary Collection announced
Rolls Royce is continuously improving its client experience with special editions for the current range of cars. Same happened with the current Wraith ...
Rolls Royce is continuously improving its client experience with special editions for the current range of cars. Same happened with the current Wraith ...
Future Cars
Hyundai teases its future hydrogen-powered SUV
Even if many manufacturers are considering fuel-cell alternatives not a viabile solution to combustion engines, Hyundai wants to believe that it already ...
Even if many manufacturers are considering fuel-cell alternatives not a viabile solution to combustion engines, Hyundai wants to believe that it already ...
Market News
Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles deliver less cars in first quarter of 2018
After the first three months of 2018, Volkswagen continues to lead the sales in Europe. Not only for the passenger cars, but also for the commercial ones, ...
After the first three months of 2018, Volkswagen continues to lead the sales in Europe. Not only for the passenger cars, but also for the commercial ones, ...
Gadgets
Audi E-Tron Vision Gran Turismo - first teaser picture
Audi has published a first teaser picture with the upcoming Audi E-Tron Vision Gran Turismo. The virtual car will be showcased on April 9th and it will ...
Audi has published a first teaser picture with the upcoming Audi E-Tron Vision Gran Turismo. The virtual car will be showcased on April 9th and it will ...
Various News
Ford Mustang is world's best selling sports car in 2017
This is for the third time in a row when Ford Mustang was named world's best selling sports car. Global Ford Mustang registrations in 2017 totalled 125,809 ...
This is for the third time in a row when Ford Mustang was named world's best selling sports car. Global Ford Mustang registrations in 2017 totalled 125,809 ...
Motorsports
Volkswagen ID R Pikes Peak - officially unveiled
Volkswagen has officially unveiled the new Volkswagen ID R Pikes Peak Concept. The car is set to compete in the famous Pikes Peak Hill Climb event which ...
Volkswagen has officially unveiled the new Volkswagen ID R Pikes Peak Concept. The car is set to compete in the famous Pikes Peak Hill Climb event which ...
Videos
These are the first four episodes of the Audi Q8 Unleashed campaign - the SUV will be unveiled on June 5
Audi has prepared a special marketing campaign to promote the upcoming Audi Q8. Named Q8 Unleashed, the experience is a mini-series with five episodes. ...
Audi has prepared a special marketing campaign to promote the upcoming Audi Q8. Named Q8 Unleashed, the experience is a mini-series with five episodes. ...