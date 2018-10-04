Mazda rotary engine will be used as a range extender
4 October 2018 06:30:59
|Tweet
Even though is one of the biggest fans of conventional engines, Mazda can't deny the hybrid and electric offensive of the auto industry. So it will have to adapt. Mazda will launch its first Electric Vehicles (EV) in 2020 as part of its 'Sustainable Zoom-Zoom 2030' long-term technology development programme.
Mazda will initially launch two battery EVs. One powered solely by battery, the other pairing a battery with Mazda's small, lightweight and quiet rotary engine as a range-extender.
The range-extender will recharge the battery when necessary to increase the vehicle's driving range, eliminating the range anxiety which continues to trouble a high percentage of battery EV users.
The rotary engine's small size and high power output make multiple electrification technology solutions possible via a shared packaging layout. Taking advantage of the rotary engine’s compatibility with gaseous fuels, the rotary-powered range extender is designed to also burn liquefied petroleum gas and provide a source of electricity in emergencies.
Expecting that internal combustion engines combined with some form of electrification will account for 95% of the vehicles it produces in 2030 (with battery electric vehicles accounting for the remaining 5%), Mazda will continue to focus on maximising the efficiency of the internal combustion engine, as exemplified by its new, new-generation SKYACTIV-X petrol engine, which combusts through compression ignition.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
2003 Mazda Washu ConceptEngine: V6, Power: 182.7 kw / 245 bhp @ 6500 rpm, Torque: 278 nm / 205.0 ft lbs @ 3500 rpm
2005 Mazdaspeed 6Engine: MZR Direct-Injection Turbo, Power: 193.9 kw / 260.0 bhp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 380 nm / 280.3 ft lbs @ 3000 rpm
2004 Mazdaspeed MX-5 MiataEngine: Cast Iron Inline-4, Power: 132.7 kw / 178 bhp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 225.07 nm / 166 ft lbs @ 4500 rpm
2006 Mazdaspeed MX-5 MiataEngine: Inline-4, Power: 126.8 kw / 170 bhp @ 6700 rpm, Torque: 189.81 nm / 140 ft lbs @ 5000 rpm
1992 Mazda 323 Familia GT-REngine: Turbocharged Inline-4, Power: 139.0 kw / 186.4 bhp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 240.0 nm / 177.0 ft lbs @ 4500 rpm
New Vehicles
Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
Concept Cars
Smart Forease is a cool gift for brand's 20th anniversary
Smart has published some pictures and details with a new concept car. Named Forease, the prototype shown by the Daimler's tiny car division represents ...
Smart has published some pictures and details with a new concept car. Named Forease, the prototype shown by the Daimler's tiny car division represents ...
Custom Cars
BMW to offer M Performance Parts for the new M5
Along the new BMW M3 30 Years American Edition, the German manufacturer also introduces the M Performance Parts for the all-new BMW M5.Along the new BMW ...
Along the new BMW M3 30 Years American Edition, the German manufacturer also introduces the M Performance Parts for the all-new BMW M5.Along the new BMW ...
Future Cars
Mercedes-Benz Vans launches the Vision URBANETIC concept
Mercedes is more and more into autonomous cars and is developing new technologies, fot the moment only at a concept stage. So is the Vision URBANETIC, ...
Mercedes is more and more into autonomous cars and is developing new technologies, fot the moment only at a concept stage. So is the Vision URBANETIC, ...
Market News
Volkswagen US sales defies Dieselgate scandal expectations
Some might say Volkswagen had some difficult times in US after the Dieselgate scandal. But 2017 sales say something else. Volkswagen of America reported ...
Some might say Volkswagen had some difficult times in US after the Dieselgate scandal. But 2017 sales say something else. Volkswagen of America reported ...
Gadgets
Seat launches a an Android Auto app in Play Store
Seat knows it has to address to younger European public, and it develops small apps and gadgets that can improve the life of its clients and can attract ...
Seat knows it has to address to younger European public, and it develops small apps and gadgets that can improve the life of its clients and can attract ...
Various News
Suzuki Jimny gets only 3 stars EuroNCAP
The recent session organised by EuroNCAP saw not only the testing of the new Volkswagen Touareg. Also the small and very off-road capable Suzuki Jimny ...
The recent session organised by EuroNCAP saw not only the testing of the new Volkswagen Touareg. Also the small and very off-road capable Suzuki Jimny ...
Motorsports
BMW M235i Racing Cup gains Evo Pack and becomes M240i Racing Cup
A few years ago BMW has launch a special program for the VLN Endurance Championship at the Nürburgring. The German car manufacturer designed the a special ...
A few years ago BMW has launch a special program for the VLN Endurance Championship at the Nürburgring. The German car manufacturer designed the a special ...
Videos
This is the 2018 Ultimate drag race. And it is insane
The guys from Motor Trend have published the all-new 2018 Ultimate Drag Race contest. This year, the American writers have put face to face 12 competitiors. ...
The guys from Motor Trend have published the all-new 2018 Ultimate Drag Race contest. This year, the American writers have put face to face 12 competitiors. ...