Mazda recalls B-Series models because of Takata airbags
23 January 2018 16:53:26
Takata problems continue to affect important manufacturers, who installed dangerous airbags on their cars. The most recent case is Mazda, but with minor implications.
Mazda has filed two new recalls on the B-Series Truck with Takata airbag inflators.
A separate group of 2006 B-Series vehicles have been identified as containing Takata driver side frontal airbags that show a far higher risk of ruptures during air bag deployment than for other recalled Takata airbags.
The recall which issues a “stop drive” notification to affected owners, addresses this critical, high-risk safety concern with the driver side frontal air bag inflator, which could rupture if the vehicle is involved in a crash where the frontal airbags are designed to deploy.
Two inflators built at Takata on the same day have ruptured causing fatal injuries on the 2006 Ford Ranger. 2006 Mazda B-Series are similar in manufacture and build to the Ford Ranger.
There have been no reports of accidents or injuries due to the Takata airbag inflator in the B-Series. Approximately 160 B-Series trucks are affected.
