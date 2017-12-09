Mazda MX-5 Z-Sport is a limited edition for UK

Mazda will bring a burst of colour to the MX-5 range next spring with the launch of the new Z-Sport special edition. On sale from the 1st March, this exclusive model will stand-out thanks to its deep cherry red fabric hood, 17-inch black BBS wheels, and free-of-charge Machine Grey Metallic paint.





Inside the cabin, the model will come with Sand Leather seats, plus Z-Sport floor mats and scuff plates. Customers will also get a numbered Z-Sport plaque on the dash. According to Mazda, the MX-5 Z-Sport will be available only in the UK and the production will be limited to 300 units.





Under the hood, the MX-5 Z-Sport will come with the 2.0 liter 160 horsepower engine that also has a limtied slip differential, Bilstein dampers and a strut brace to deliver better dynamic performances.





“the MX-5’s new cherry coloured roof was shown for the first time in public at the recent Tokyo Motor Show where it received a very positive reception. I’m delighted that we can bring it to UK MX-5 buyers as part of the exciting Z-Sport limited edition model”, said Jeremy Thomson, Managing Director Mazda Motors UK.

Tags: mazda, mazda mx-5, mazda mx-5 z-sport

Posted in Mazda, New Vehicles