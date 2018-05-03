Mazda MX-5 RF Sport Black launched in UK
3 May 2018 18:07:36
Mazda is updating its current UK range with the introduction of a new MX-5 RF special edition. Marked out by its free-of-charge Eternal Blue Mica paint with contrasting black rear spoiler and door mirrors, the £25,695 RF Sport Black is already on sale.
Like the convertible Z-Sport special edition, the newcomer follows Mazda’s long held tradition. The black rear spoiler, piano black door mirrors and gunmetal alloy wheels contrast attractively with the Eternal Blue Mica paint, while inside unique floor mats, scuff plates and badging further distinguish this stand out MX-5.
Based on the 2.0-litre 160ps SE-L Nav, the Sport Black is upgraded with standard leather seats, rain-sensing front wipers, rear parking sensors and automatic headlights, which added to the free-of-charge Mica paint makes this exclusive model great value. In addition, the standard limited slip differential ensures the Sport Black has the dynamic ability to match its looks.
Like the rest of the RF range, the retractable hardtop consists of front, middle and rear roof sections, and a rear screen. When the top is lowered the front and middle portions are stowed together, while the rear glass sits behind the seats, leaving the rear roof section in place to create a unique open-topped look, and a cabin feeling that combines a sense of open air freedom with the impression of being securely ensconced within the car.
Ahead of its launch, the new Mazda MX-5 RF Sport Black will be exclusively revealed at the 2018 MX-5 Owners Club Spring Rally at Goodwood Motor Circuit on the 29th April.
