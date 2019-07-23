Mazda MX-5 new accessories package

UK is one of the biggest market for the most popular roadster in the world: the Mazda MX-5. With more than 134,000 MX-5s finding homes in the UK since its launch in 1990, MX-5 had no less than 52 special editions sold in the UK over the last three decades. And now Mazda’s latest dealer-fit accessory packs make it even easier to drive a personalised MX-5 that stands out from the crowd.





Focusing on sporty enhancements, the £1,995 Cup pack adds an Eibach suspension lowering kit, a Bastuck stainless steel exhaust system and 17-inch black BBS wheels*. Lowering the car by 25mm the Eibach springs, give the MX-5 a sportier stance on the road without sacrificing the MX-5’s delicate balance between engaging handling and supple ride quality.





Replacing the standard exhaust from the catalytic converter back, the Bastuck sports silencer, adds a deeper, bassier rasp on the overrun when lifting from the throttle, plus a sportier note as you pick up the throttle at low revs. Crucially, it doesn’t add excessive noise under hard acceleration or during cruising, so there’s no negative impact on refinement. Finally, the attractive black BBS alloys are a key visual component to the Cup pack.





Featuring all the items from the Cup Pack, the £4,675 Design Pack adds exterior and interior styling enhancements with a body kit and high-class interior trim materials. Perfectly matched to BBS wheels, the aero kit’s brilliant black front, side and back skirts and subtle boot lid spoiler, add a tastefully sporty edge to the MX-5’s dynamic proportions and award-winning styling.





Inside, the cabin benefits from Alcantara trim for the gear lever gaiter, handbrake, dashboard and door panels.













