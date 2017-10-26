Mazda Kai unveiled in Tokyo Motor Show

Mazda used this year Tokyo Motor Show to unveil one special concept, that shows us the potential of its design department. The Mazda KAI CONCEPT, a compact hatchback that heralds a new generation of inspired vehicles from the award-winning Japanese carmaker, made its world premiere in Tokyo Motor Show.





Featuring the next-generation SKYACTIV-X petrol engine, SKYACTIV-Vehicle Architecture and a more mature expression of the KODO design language, the KAI CONCEPT embodies the technology, engineering and styling concepts that will define the coming generation of Mazdas.





Refinements in all areas of dynamic performance have produced a considerably quieter, more comfortable ride and enhanced performance.





The KAI CONCEPT features muscular, solid proportions in a form brought to life by a delicate flow of reflections over the sides of the body.





