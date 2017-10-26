Mazda Kai unveiled in Tokyo Motor Show
26 October 2017 17:09:08
Mazda used this year Tokyo Motor Show to unveil one special concept, that shows us the potential of its design department. The Mazda KAI CONCEPT, a compact hatchback that heralds a new generation of inspired vehicles from the award-winning Japanese carmaker, made its world premiere in Tokyo Motor Show.
Featuring the next-generation SKYACTIV-X petrol engine, SKYACTIV-Vehicle Architecture and a more mature expression of the KODO design language, the KAI CONCEPT embodies the technology, engineering and styling concepts that will define the coming generation of Mazdas.
Refinements in all areas of dynamic performance have produced a considerably quieter, more comfortable ride and enhanced performance.
The KAI CONCEPT features muscular, solid proportions in a form brought to life by a delicate flow of reflections over the sides of the body.
The third generation Infiniti QX80 will be officially unveiled during the Dubari Motor Show, the event which will kick off on November 17. According to ...
The current Hyundai Ioniq is seen as a very efficient choice for those who want an alternative to the popular Toyota Prius. But it will never be seen ...
Ever imagined a car being transformed in a mobile kitchen. We said car, not van, so the challenge is very difficult. Not so difficult for Chef and TV ...
Even if it had the P1 and the P1 GTR, McLaren is not stopping. The British-based manufacturer announced it is developing another very track focused car. ...
Skoda is enjoying one of its best sales period, as the global growth continues. The Czech brand announced it has delivered 112,900 vehicles worldwide ...
Nissan is one of the manufacturers who invested heavily in Autonomous driving and now is ready to benefit from this. Nissan's ProPILOT Assist technology, ...
Toyota is announcing a difficult period for its US Siena owners. The Japanese based manufacturer will conduct a safety recall of certain 2005 – 2007, ...
BMW has put on the race track the upcoming M8 GTE model. Three-day test at the Lausitzring (GER) heralded the next phase in the development of the new ...
Audi A8 was launched a few months ago and now we have the chance to see the first proper video review of the car. After the official presentation, we ...
