Mazda CX-9 earns top safety pick from IIHS
25 June 2017 16:38:34
|Tweet
On sale for already a year, showcased during Daytona 24hours Race, the all new generation Mazda CX-9 was recently tested by IIHS.
Three-row crossover SUV has earned a Top Safety Pick+ rating from the Insurance Institute of Highway Safety, the highest score the IIHS provides.
Mazda CX-9 excelled in collision and occupancy protection tests with the highest “Good” ratings and passed the IIHS’s stringent new headlight tests with its standard LED lighting.
Also tested was CX-9’s automatic emergency braking capabilities, of which the midsize crossover SUV again scored a “Good” rating. Available on CX-9 are both Smart City Brake Support for low-speed emergency braking and Smart Brake Support, which uses a radar-based system for highway speeds.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
1992 Mazda 323 Familia GT-REngine: Turbocharged Inline-4, Power: 139.0 kw / 186.4 bhp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 240.0 nm / 177.0 ft lbs @ 4500 rpm
2001 Mazda 323 MPS ConceptEngine: Inline-4, Power: 111.9 kw / 150.1 bhpN/A
2006 Mazda 3 MPSEngine: MZR DISI Inline-4, Power: 190.2 kw / 255 bhp, Torque: 380 nm / 280.3 ft lbs @ 3000 rpm
2007 Mazda 3 MPS ExtremeEngine: MZR DISI Inline-4, Power: 156.6 kw / 210 bhp @ 5500 rpm, Torque: 425 nm / 313.5 ft lbs @ 4400 rpm
2005 Mazda 6 MPSEngine: MZR Direct-Injection Turbo, Power: 193.9 kw / 260.0 bhp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 380 nm / 280.3 ft lbs @ 3000 rpm
New Vehicles
2017 Mercedes E-Class Cabriolet UK pricing announced
Along the new Mercedes E-Class All-Terrain, the Stuttgart-based manufacturer introduced another model on the UK market. It is right in time for summer: ...
Along the new Mercedes E-Class All-Terrain, the Stuttgart-based manufacturer introduced another model on the UK market. It is right in time for summer: ...
Concept Cars
Skoda Element concept is an electric buggy
Skoda is encouraging its students to develop concepts that explore the limits of imagination and design. That's how the new Element was born. This time, ...
Skoda is encouraging its students to develop concepts that explore the limits of imagination and design. That's how the new Element was born. This time, ...
Custom Cars
Dacia Duster becomes emergency vehicle in UK
Seen as one very suitable vehicle for off-road expeditions, the Dacia Duster is preferred in UK for its low price. In order to promote the vehicle even ...
Seen as one very suitable vehicle for off-road expeditions, the Dacia Duster is preferred in UK for its low price. In order to promote the vehicle even ...
Future Cars
DS uses its Formula E expertise to launch hybrid and electric cars
When it was selling with the Citroen logo, the DS brand was offering a hybrid version of the DS5 and DS4. Now, the established French premium brand is ...
When it was selling with the Citroen logo, the DS brand was offering a hybrid version of the DS5 and DS4. Now, the established French premium brand is ...
Market News
Best May in the history of Skoda
As its parent Volkswagen, Skoda is enjoying very good sales with deliveries increased by 2.4% to 99,000 units in May (May 2016: 96,700 vehicles), making ...
As its parent Volkswagen, Skoda is enjoying very good sales with deliveries increased by 2.4% to 99,000 units in May (May 2016: 96,700 vehicles), making ...
Gadgets
Audi is the first car manufacturer to test autonomous cars in New York
Audi is one of the leaders when it comes to automated driving in the premium segment. And is doing improvements not only in Europe, but also in the US. ...
Audi is one of the leaders when it comes to automated driving in the premium segment. And is doing improvements not only in Europe, but also in the US. ...
Various News
Renault - Nissan Alliance might become the biggest car manufacturer in the world
The Renault - Nissan Alliance had a grea year in 2016. During the first four months of this year the French - Japanese alliance managed to take the third ...
The Renault - Nissan Alliance had a grea year in 2016. During the first four months of this year the French - Japanese alliance managed to take the third ...
Motorsports
This is the new BMW M4 GT4
BMW has officially unveiled the all-new M4 GT4 racing model. The car was revelead during a special event at the Nurburgring and comes with some improvements ...
BMW has officially unveiled the all-new M4 GT4 racing model. The car was revelead during a special event at the Nurburgring and comes with some improvements ...
Videos
2018 Dacia Duster - First spy video
The second generation Dacia Duster will be unveiled on 22 June. Until than we have had the chance to see the Romanian SUV during some tests in Spain. ...
The second generation Dacia Duster will be unveiled on 22 June. Until than we have had the chance to see the Romanian SUV during some tests in Spain. ...