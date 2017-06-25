Home » News » Mazda » Mazda CX-9 earns top safety pick from IIHS

Mazda CX-9 earns top safety pick from IIHS

25 June 2017 16:38:34

On sale for already a year, showcased during Daytona 24hours Race, the all new generation Mazda CX-9 was recently tested by IIHS. 

Three-row crossover SUV has earned a Top Safety Pick+ rating from the Insurance Institute of Highway Safety, the highest score the IIHS provides.

Mazda CX-9 excelled in collision and occupancy protection tests with the highest “Good” ratings and passed the IIHS’s stringent new headlight tests with its standard LED lighting.
Mazda CX-9 earns top safety pick from IIHS
Mazda CX-9 earns top safety pick from IIHS Photos

Also tested was CX-9’s automatic emergency braking capabilities, of which the midsize crossover SUV again scored a “Good” rating. Available on CX-9 are both Smart City Brake Support for low-speed emergency braking and Smart Brake Support, which uses a radar-based system for highway speeds.


Tags: , , , ,

Posted in Mazda, New Vehicles

Mazda CX-9 earns top safety pick from IIHS Photos (1 photos)
  • Mazda CX-9 earns top safety pick from IIHS

Related Articles

Leave a Comment

Fields marked with * are required
Name *:
Email *:
Comment *:
Code *:
  CAPTCHA
  • Email
  • YouTube
  • RSS
  • Twitter
  • facebook
  • feedburner

Latest Car News

  1. 2018 Cadillac XTS launched in US

    2018 Cadillac XTS launched in US

  2. 2018 Subaru Crosstrek US pricing announced

    2018 Subaru Crosstrek US pricing announced

  3. Nissan Titan XD and XD King Cab US pricing announced

    Nissan Titan XD and XD King Cab US pricing announced

  4.  
  5. Ford Expedition FX4 Off-road Package introduced

    Ford Expedition FX4 Off-road Package introduced

  6. Mazda CX-9 earns top safety pick from IIHS

    Mazda CX-9 earns top safety pick from IIHS

  7. The upcoming Land Rover Defender will attract young customers

    The upcoming Land Rover Defender will attract young customers

Related Specs

  1. 1992 Mazda 323 Familia GT-R

    Engine: Turbocharged Inline-4, Power: 139.0 kw / 186.4 bhp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 240.0 nm / 177.0 ft lbs @ 4500 rpm

  2. 2001 Mazda 323 MPS Concept

    Engine: Inline-4, Power: 111.9 kw / 150.1 bhpN/A

  3. 2006 Mazda 3 MPS

    Engine: MZR DISI Inline-4, Power: 190.2 kw / 255 bhp, Torque: 380 nm / 280.3 ft lbs @ 3000 rpm

  4. 2007 Mazda 3 MPS Extreme

    Engine: MZR DISI Inline-4, Power: 156.6 kw / 210 bhp @ 5500 rpm, Torque: 425 nm / 313.5 ft lbs @ 4400 rpm

  5. 2005 Mazda 6 MPS

    Engine: MZR Direct-Injection Turbo, Power: 193.9 kw / 260.0 bhp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 380 nm / 280.3 ft lbs @ 3000 rpm

New Vehicles

2017 Mercedes E-Class Cabriolet UK pricing announced2017 Mercedes E-Class Cabriolet UK pricing announced
Along the new Mercedes E-Class All-Terrain, the Stuttgart-based manufacturer introduced another model on the UK market. It is right in time for summer: ...

Concept Cars

Skoda Element concept is an electric buggySkoda Element concept is an electric buggy
Skoda is encouraging its students to develop concepts that explore the limits of imagination and design. That's how the new Element was born. This time, ...

Custom Cars

Dacia Duster becomes emergency vehicle in UKDacia Duster becomes emergency vehicle in UK
Seen as one very suitable vehicle for off-road expeditions, the Dacia Duster is preferred in UK for its low price. In order to promote the vehicle even ...

Future Cars

DS uses its Formula E expertise to launch hybrid and electric carsDS uses its Formula E expertise to launch hybrid and electric cars
When it was selling with the Citroen logo, the DS brand was offering a hybrid version of the DS5 and DS4. Now, the established French premium brand is ...

Market News

Best May in the history of SkodaBest May in the history of Skoda
As its parent Volkswagen, Skoda is enjoying very good sales with deliveries increased by 2.4% to 99,000 units in May (May 2016: 96,700 vehicles), making ...

Gadgets

Audi is the first car manufacturer to test autonomous cars in New YorkAudi is the first car manufacturer to test autonomous cars in New York
Audi is one of the leaders when it comes to automated driving in the premium segment. And is doing improvements not only in Europe, but also in the US. ...

Various News

Renault - Nissan Alliance might become the biggest car manufacturer in the worldRenault - Nissan Alliance might become the biggest car manufacturer in the world
The Renault - Nissan Alliance had a grea year in 2016. During the first four months of this year the French - Japanese alliance managed to take the third ...

Motorsports

This is the new BMW M4 GT4This is the new BMW M4 GT4
BMW has officially unveiled the all-new M4 GT4 racing model. The car was revelead during a special event at the Nurburgring and comes with some improvements ...

Videos

2018 Dacia Duster - First spy video2018 Dacia Duster - First spy video
The second generation Dacia Duster will be unveiled on 22 June. Until than we have had the chance to see the Romanian SUV during some tests in Spain. ...
Copyright CarSession.com