Mazda CX-9 earns top safety pick from IIHS

On sale for already a year, showcased during Daytona 24hours Race, the all new generation Mazda CX-9 was recently tested by IIHS.





Three-row crossover SUV has earned a Top Safety Pick+ rating from the Insurance Institute of Highway Safety, the highest score the IIHS provides.





Mazda CX-9 excelled in collision and occupancy protection tests with the highest “Good” ratings and passed the IIHS’s stringent new headlight tests with its standard LED lighting.





Also tested was CX-9’s automatic emergency braking capabilities, of which the midsize crossover SUV again scored a “Good” rating. Available on CX-9 are both Smart City Brake Support for low-speed emergency braking and Smart Brake Support, which uses a radar-based system for highway speeds.









