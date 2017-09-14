Home » News » Mazda » Mazda CX-5 receives new pack of accessories

Mazda CX-5 receives new pack of accessories

14 September 2017 06:02:52

In order to increase the appeal of its SUV range in the UK, Mazda unveiled a new range of accessories. They allow for even easier personalisation of its SUV models. 

Designed to complement the all-new Mazda CX-5’s KODO styling, the £850 Aero Pack adds front, rear and side skirts, while the £550 Interior LED Pack enhances the cabin with welcome illumination, a LED interior lighting package, illuminating scuff plates and even LED puddle lights that illuminate the Mazda logo on the tarmac as you open the door.

For customers wishing to add more practicality to their all-new CX-5, Mazda has grouped together key accessories designed to accommodate the variety of active lifestyles. The Travel Pack includes roof bars and a Thule roof box, while the Bike Pack includes a Thule Pro Bicycle roof bar attachment, and there’s also the option to choose a Protection or Towing Pack.
Mazda CX-5 receives new pack of accessories
Mazda CX-5 receives new pack of accessories Photos

With the same pack types offered on the Mazda CX-3, Mazda’s recently updated compact SUV can also benefit from dealer fit personalisation. With an even more extensive styling kit, the CX-3 Aero Kit includes front, side and rear skirts with Brilliant Black and Soul Red accents, plus a Brilliant Black rear roof spoiler. 


Tags: , , ,

Posted in Mazda, Various News

Mazda CX-5 receives new pack of accessories Photos (1 photos)
  • Mazda CX-5 receives new pack of accessories

Related Articles

Leave a Comment

Fields marked with * are required
Name *:
Email *:
Comment *:
Code *:
  CAPTCHA
  • Email
  • YouTube
  • RSS
  • Twitter
  • facebook
  • feedburner

Latest Car News

  1. BMW Alpina B6 xDrive Gran Coupe BMW CCA Edition unveiled

    BMW Alpina B6 xDrive Gran Coupe BMW CCA Edition unveiled

  2. 2018 Mitsubishi Mirage updated in US

    2018 Mitsubishi Mirage updated in US

  3. Fiat 500X Urbana launched in US

    Fiat 500X Urbana launched in US

  4.  
  5. Jaguar Future-Type Concept is a fully autonomous car

    Jaguar Future-Type Concept is a fully autonomous car

  6. Volkswagen started Amarok production in Ecuador

    Volkswagen started Amarok production in Ecuador

  7. Jaguar announcing massive electrification starting 2020

    Jaguar announcing massive electrification starting 2020

Related Specs

  1. 2006 Mazda MX-5 Miata

    Engine: Inline-4, Power: 126.8 kw / 170 bhp @ 6700 rpm, Torque: 189.81 nm / 140 ft lbs @ 5000 rpm

  2. 2001 Mazda MX-5 MPS Concept

    Engine: BP-VE Inline-4, Power: 149.1 kw / 199.9 bhp @ 7000 rpm, Torque: 196 nm / 144.6 ft lbs @ 6000 rpm

  3. 2004 Mazdaspeed MX-5 Miata

    Engine: Cast Iron Inline-4, Power: 132.7 kw / 178 bhp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 225.07 nm / 166 ft lbs @ 4500 rpm

  4. 2006 Mazdaspeed MX-5 Miata

    Engine: Inline-4, Power: 126.8 kw / 170 bhp @ 6700 rpm, Torque: 189.81 nm / 140 ft lbs @ 5000 rpm

  5. 2010 Ford Mustang

    Engine: V8, Power: 315 hp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 325 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm

New Vehicles

2019 Porsche Cayenne official photos and details2019 Porsche Cayenne official photos and details
After a long list of teaser images and videos, Porsche finally unveiled the all new Cayenne. The third generation of the popular SUV will make its public ...

Concept Cars

Kia concept car teased ahead Frankfurt Motor ShowKia concept car teased ahead Frankfurt Motor Show
Kia will try to approach European customers at this year Frankfurt Motor Show with a new concept car. It is a very important concept car as it will preview ...

Custom Cars

Volkswagen Golf R receive Performance PackVolkswagen Golf R receive Performance Pack
In order to attract even more focused track fans into the Golf R range, Volkswagen is offering a Performance Pack for its hot hatch. it was unveiled during ...

Future Cars

Mazda to launch an electric car in 2019Mazda to launch an electric car in 2019
Along with the announcement of the new Skyactiv-X range, Mazda also made public its plans for the next two decades. They are called “Sustainable Zoom-Zoom ...

Market News

Volkswagen Group sold 5.2 million cars in six monthsVolkswagen Group sold 5.2 million cars in six months
After dominating 2016 global sales, topping the chart and removing Toyota from the first position, Volkswagen Groupe is on course of doing so also in 2017. ...

Gadgets

Volkswagen announces Air Care ClimatronicVolkswagen announces Air Care Climatronic
As summer may bring allergies for some of the most sensitives drivers or passengers, Volkswagen equipped its vehicles with a tool that will be very helpful ...

Various News

Land Rover Discovery Sport races a dog sledLand Rover Discovery Sport races a dog sled
Fancy some snow right in the middle of the summer? Maybe you should go in Finland, because even if the outside temperature is over 20, you can find a ...

Motorsports

BMW M8 GTE - First official picturesBMW M8 GTE - First official pictures
BMW has put on the race track the upcoming M8 GTE model. Three-day test at the Lausitzring (GER) heralded the next phase in the development of the new ...

Videos

SUV comparison - GMC Acadia, VW Atlas, Mazda CX-9, Nissan Pathfinder, Honda Pilot and Toyota Highlander in the same videoSUV comparison - GMC Acadia, VW Atlas, Mazda CX-9, Nissan Pathfinder, Honda Pilot and Toyota Highlander in the same video
The guys from Kelley Blue Book have published an SUV comparison test. As you can imagine, the test doesn't include all the non-premium SUVs available ...
Copyright CarSession.com