Mazda CX-5 receives new pack of accessories

In order to increase the appeal of its SUV range in the UK, Mazda unveiled a new range of accessories. They allow for even easier personalisation of its SUV models.





Designed to complement the all-new Mazda CX-5’s KODO styling, the £850 Aero Pack adds front, rear and side skirts, while the £550 Interior LED Pack enhances the cabin with welcome illumination, a LED interior lighting package, illuminating scuff plates and even LED puddle lights that illuminate the Mazda logo on the tarmac as you open the door.





For customers wishing to add more practicality to their all-new CX-5, Mazda has grouped together key accessories designed to accommodate the variety of active lifestyles. The Travel Pack includes roof bars and a Thule roof box, while the Bike Pack includes a Thule Pro Bicycle roof bar attachment, and there’s also the option to choose a Protection or Towing Pack.





With the same pack types offered on the Mazda CX-3, Mazda’s recently updated compact SUV can also benefit from dealer fit personalisation. With an even more extensive styling kit, the CX-3 Aero Kit includes front, side and rear skirts with Brilliant Black and Soul Red accents, plus a Brilliant Black rear roof spoiler.









Tags: mazda, mazda cx-5, mazda cx-5 accessories, mazda cx-5 aero pack

Posted in Mazda, Various News