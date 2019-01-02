Mazda CX-5 GT Sport Nav+ launched in UK

Mazda introduces a new trim level for the CX-5 model. It is going to appeal to those who were looking for premium treatment in a volume SUV.





Available to order now, the revised CX-5 line up sees the introduction of a new GT Sport Nav+ model grade. In addition, subtle revisions across the range are designed to ensure this popular SUV.





Featuring an unchanged range of Skyactiv engines, and building on last year’s updates, the 2019 Mazda CX-5 now features Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as standard across the range and a revised climate control panel.





Available with a choice of front-wheel drive 165ps petrol and 184ps all-wheel drive diesel drivetrains, the new range-topping GT Sport Nav+ brings the same level of interior luxury and equipment found in the Mazda6 GT Sport Nav+. Marked out externally by 19-inch bright alloy wheels, it’s inside that the new flagship CX-5 really stands apart.





Real wood and satin chrome on the dashboard and door trim inlays is matched to standard Nappa leather and black roof lining to deliver the most luxurious Mazda SUV cabin yet, while white LED illumination and a frameless rear view mirror are further examples of high end features in the cabin.





Also unique to this new flagship trim is a 7-inch colour TFT dial display and an exclusive steering wheel design with a chrome centre bezel and high-grade stitching. As you’d expect for a luxury SUV, the new GT Sport Nav+ features a host of equipment highlights over and above the well-equipped Sport Nav+ including: front seat ventilation, heated outer rear seats and sunroof.





In addition to the extensive safety kit tally found across the range, the GT Sport Nav+’s standard Safety Pack includes Adaptive LED Headlights, Driver Attention Alert, Rear Smart City Brake Support and 360o View Monitor.













