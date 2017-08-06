Mazda CX-5 brings virtual reality in showrooms

Mazda tries to impress its clients visiting its showrooms in UK with a technology that starts to become more and more present into our lives: virtual reality.





The technology comes available together with the launch of the new CX-5. The new compact SUV comes to some of Britain’s most popular retail attractions this summer, offering shoppers the chance to see the car in the metal, and experience an immersive virtual reality test drive.





Using VR goggles whilst seated in the car, visitors to the Mazda stand can choose from either a driver’s or passenger’s perspective as they enjoy a thrilling virtual drive around the famous Longcross test track in Surrey.





Available on a first come first served basis and free to all, Mazda’s simulated drive takes to the challenging tarmac of the test rack used by many of the UK’s car manufacturers and magazines for vehicle testing.





Shoppers visiting the Mazda stand can also request an interactive digital brochure sent instantaneously via email or SMS.





Available in two trim levels, the ten model UK range starts at just £23,695. Both Mazda’s SKYACTIV-MT six-speed manual and SKYACTIV-Drive six-speed automatic transmissions feature in the range, as does the latest generation of Mazda’s intelligent i-ACTIV all-wheel drive (AWD) system.









