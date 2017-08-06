Home » News » Mazda » Mazda CX-5 brings virtual reality in showrooms

Mazda CX-5 brings virtual reality in showrooms

6 August 2017 17:00:54

Mazda tries to impress its clients visiting its showrooms in UK with a technology that starts to become more and more present into our lives: virtual reality. 

The technology comes available together with the launch of the new CX-5. The new compact SUV comes to some of Britain’s most popular retail attractions this summer, offering shoppers the chance to see the car in the metal, and experience an immersive virtual reality test drive.

Using VR goggles whilst seated in the car, visitors to the Mazda stand can choose from either a driver’s or passenger’s perspective as they enjoy a thrilling virtual drive around the famous Longcross test track in Surrey. 

Available on a first come first served basis and free to all, Mazda’s simulated drive takes to the challenging tarmac of the test rack used by many of the UK’s car manufacturers and magazines for vehicle testing.
Mazda CX-5 brings virtual reality in showrooms
Mazda CX-5 brings virtual reality in showrooms Photos

Shoppers visiting the Mazda stand can also request an interactive digital brochure sent instantaneously via email or SMS. 

Available in two trim levels, the ten model UK range starts at just £23,695. Both Mazda’s SKYACTIV-MT six-speed manual and SKYACTIV-Drive six-speed automatic transmissions feature in the range, as does the latest generation of Mazda’s intelligent i-ACTIV all-wheel drive (AWD) system.


Tags: , , , ,

Posted in Mazda, New Vehicles

Mazda CX-5 brings virtual reality in showrooms Photos (1 photos)
  • Mazda CX-5 brings virtual reality in showrooms

Related Articles

Leave a Comment

Fields marked with * are required
Name *:
Email *:
Comment *:
Code *:
  CAPTCHA
  • Email
  • YouTube
  • RSS
  • Twitter
  • facebook
  • feedburner

Latest Car News

  1. Toyota and Mazda will form an alliance

    Toyota and Mazda will form an alliance

  2. 2017 Cadillac sales are up once again

    2017 Cadillac sales are up once again

  3. 2018 Volkswagen Atlas receives Top Safety Pick from IIHS

    2018 Volkswagen Atlas receives Top Safety Pick from IIHS

  4.  
  5. Volvo and Geely form a new joint-venture for future electric vehicles

    Volvo and Geely form a new joint-venture for future electric vehicles

  6. Mazda CX-5 brings virtual reality in showrooms

    Mazda CX-5 brings virtual reality in showrooms

  7. 2018 Suzuki Swift Sport new images revealed

    2018 Suzuki Swift Sport new images revealed

Related Specs

  1. 2006 Mazda MX-5 Miata

    Engine: Inline-4, Power: 126.8 kw / 170 bhp @ 6700 rpm, Torque: 189.81 nm / 140 ft lbs @ 5000 rpm

  2. 2001 Mazda MX-5 MPS Concept

    Engine: BP-VE Inline-4, Power: 149.1 kw / 199.9 bhp @ 7000 rpm, Torque: 196 nm / 144.6 ft lbs @ 6000 rpm

  3. 2004 Mazdaspeed MX-5 Miata

    Engine: Cast Iron Inline-4, Power: 132.7 kw / 178 bhp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 225.07 nm / 166 ft lbs @ 4500 rpm

  4. 2006 Mazdaspeed MX-5 Miata

    Engine: Inline-4, Power: 126.8 kw / 170 bhp @ 6700 rpm, Torque: 189.81 nm / 140 ft lbs @ 5000 rpm

  5. 1998 Mazda Pettit Racing RX-7 Banzai

    Engine: Turbocharged 3 Rotar Rotary, Power: 410.1 kw / 549.9 bhp, Torque: 623.68 nm / 460.0 ft lbs

New Vehicles

Subaru Outback Black and Ivory launched in UKSubaru Outback Black and Ivory launched in UK
Subaru is offering a special edition fo the Outback in the UK to help increase the appeal of the model in a very tough market. The Japanese manufacturer ...

Concept Cars

Skoda Element concept is an electric buggySkoda Element concept is an electric buggy
Skoda is encouraging its students to develop concepts that explore the limits of imagination and design. That's how the new Element was born. This time, ...

Custom Cars

Volkswagen Golf R receive Performance PackVolkswagen Golf R receive Performance Pack
In order to attract even more focused track fans into the Golf R range, Volkswagen is offering a Performance Pack for its hot hatch. it was unveiled during ...

Future Cars

Audi electric cars will reach 25 percent of US market by 2025Audi electric cars will reach 25 percent of US market by 2025
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...

Market News

Seat sales reach to their highest level since 2011Seat sales reach to their highest level since 2011
It was on the bridge of extinction only five years ago, and now posts its highest sales in more than a decade. Seat managed to overturn its destiny with ...

Gadgets

Seat launches a an Android Auto app in Play StoreSeat launches a an Android Auto app in Play Store
Seat knows it has to address to younger European public, and it develops small apps and gadgets that can improve the life of its clients and can attract ...

Various News

Renault-Nissan is the new world's largest car manufacturer after first semesterRenault-Nissan is the new world's largest car manufacturer after first semester
This is a big day for Renault-Nissan Alliance. The French-Japanese corporation has become the new world's largest car manufacturer in the first semester ...

Motorsports

Honda offers its new NSX GT3 for competitions worldwideHonda offers its new NSX GT3 for competitions worldwide
After they've launched the new NSX supercar, Honda's next target is to show that its ultimate supercar can make a name in motorsport. And it already managed ...

Videos

BMW 8 Series Concept has a breathtaking promoBMW 8 Series Concept has a breathtaking promo
BMW has published the first promo video for the new BMW 8 Series Concept. The prototype was showcased durnig the Concorso d'Eleganta Villa d'Este and ...
Copyright CarSession.com