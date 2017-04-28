Mazda CX-3 GT Sport trim level introduce din UK
28 April 2017 11:33:06
|Tweet
Mazda is extending CX-3's UK range with the introduction of a new flagship GT Sport edition, available only on this market. It joins the 120 hp Skyactiv-G petrol version and is offered with manual or automatic gearbox and costs £22,895 and £24,095 respectively.
Limited to just 500 cars, the GT Sport features the same standard equipment as the Sport Nav, but adds unique styling cues and new interior trim.
With a stand-out aero kit the Mazda CX-3 GT Sport’s front, side and rear skirts with silver inserts, black rear roof spoiler and 18-inch silver alloy wheels give it a sporty look. This is complemented by a choice of free-of-charge Ceramic Metallic or Meteor Grey Mica paint, while the premium feel continues inside with Nappa leather and unique GT-Line floor mats.
All models in the revised Mazda CX-3 range feature a new steering wheel, while enhanced cabin refinement across the range is achieved thanks to the adoption of extra sound absorbing material in key areas like the dashboard, tailgate, transmission tunnel and boot. In addition, petrol models now feature a re-tuned engine mounts that reduce resonance entering the cabin.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
1992 Mazda 323 Familia GT-REngine: Turbocharged Inline-4, Power: 139.0 kw / 186.4 bhp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 240.0 nm / 177.0 ft lbs @ 4500 rpm
2001 Mazda 323 MPS ConceptEngine: Inline-4, Power: 111.9 kw / 150.1 bhpN/A
2006 Mazda 3 MPSEngine: MZR DISI Inline-4, Power: 190.2 kw / 255 bhp, Torque: 380 nm / 280.3 ft lbs @ 3000 rpm
2007 Mazda 3 MPS ExtremeEngine: MZR DISI Inline-4, Power: 156.6 kw / 210 bhp @ 5500 rpm, Torque: 425 nm / 313.5 ft lbs @ 4400 rpm
1968 Mazda Cosmo SportEngine: 10A Twin Rotary, Power: 95.5 kw / 128.1 bhp @ 7000 rpm, Torque: 142 nm / 104.7 ft lbs @ 5000 rpm
New Vehicles
Ford “Ole Yeller” Mustang is the most track ready Mustang ever
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...
Concept Cars
Subaru Ascent Concept previews a 3-row SUV
Subaru has unveiled the all-new Ascent concept during the 2017 New York Auto Show. The new prototype is derived form the Viziv-7 concept that we have ...
Subaru has unveiled the all-new Ascent concept during the 2017 New York Auto Show. The new prototype is derived form the Viziv-7 concept that we have ...
Custom Cars
Jaguar F-Pace Design Edition sold for £102,500
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...
Future Cars
Audi electric cars will reach 25% of US market by 2025
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
Market News
Ford Mustang is the most popular sports car in the world in 2016
Ford discovered the recipe of success three years ago, when it launched the current generation Mustang. Back then, some clever guys at Ford decided that ...
Ford discovered the recipe of success three years ago, when it launched the current generation Mustang. Back then, some clever guys at Ford decided that ...
Gadgets
Lexus Lane Valet is one prank you wish to be real
Lexus is one step closer to launching an autonomous car, as its engineers are testing new ways for the cars to communicate with themselves. ...
Lexus is one step closer to launching an autonomous car, as its engineers are testing new ways for the cars to communicate with themselves. ...
Various News
Ford 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine wins another prize
Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...
Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...
Motorsports
New Mazda RT24-P is ready for some action
During this year Los Angeles Motor Show, Mazda decided to approach its motorsport fans and introduced the new Mazda RT24-P race car. The new car will ...
During this year Los Angeles Motor Show, Mazda decided to approach its motorsport fans and introduced the new Mazda RT24-P race car. The new car will ...
Videos
Tesla Model 3 - Spy videos
According to Elon Musk, Tesla Model 3 will see the production line this July. For now we have some doubts but this weekend, a spy video with a test prototype ...
According to Elon Musk, Tesla Model 3 will see the production line this July. For now we have some doubts but this weekend, a spy video with a test prototype ...