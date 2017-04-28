Mazda CX-3 GT Sport trim level introduce din UK

Mazda is extending CX-3's UK range with the introduction of a new flagship GT Sport edition, available only on this market. It joins the 120 hp Skyactiv-G petrol version and is offered with manual or automatic gearbox and costs £22,895 and £24,095 respectively.





Limited to just 500 cars, the GT Sport features the same standard equipment as the Sport Nav, but adds unique styling cues and new interior trim.





With a stand-out aero kit the Mazda CX-3 GT Sport’s front, side and rear skirts with silver inserts, black rear roof spoiler and 18-inch silver alloy wheels give it a sporty look. This is complemented by a choice of free-of-charge Ceramic Metallic or Meteor Grey Mica paint, while the premium feel continues inside with Nappa leather and unique GT-Line floor mats.





All models in the revised Mazda CX-3 range feature a new steering wheel, while enhanced cabin refinement across the range is achieved thanks to the adoption of extra sound absorbing material in key areas like the dashboard, tailgate, transmission tunnel and boot. In addition, petrol models now feature a re-tuned engine mounts that reduce resonance entering the cabin.













