Mazda CX-3 enters production in Hofu plant
20 December 2016 19:03:51
Due to the increasing sales in the small SUV segment, Mazda needs to raise the production of the current CX-3 SUV. So the Japanese manufacturer announced it has begun production of the Mazda CX-3 subcompact crossover SUV at Hofu Plant No.1 in Yamaguchi, Japan.
Hofu Plant becomes the third production facility to manufacture the CX-3, following Ujina Plant No.1 (in Hiroshima), where production began in December 2014, and AutoAlliance (Thailand), where production began in October last year.
Domestic production of the CX-3 has until now been confined to Ujina Plant No.1, which also produces the Mazda CX-5 and Mazda CX-9. Moving a portion of CX-3 production to Hofu enhances the company’s ability to supply these models.
Mazda is aiming to create a flexible production system capable of producing up to 50 percent crossover vehicles as the company works to meet its global sales goal of 1.65 million units, as laid out in its Structural Reform Stage 2 medium-term business plan (covering the period from fiscal year ending (FYE) March 2017 through FYE March 2019).
