Mazda CX-3 and Mazda2 new special edition models
13 September 2018 07:15:33
Mazda wants to increase the appeal of its smallest models in the range with the introduction of a new special edition, available for Mazda2 and Mazda CX-3.
In dealerships now, the 2018 Mazda2 Black+ Edition costs £15,795 and is limited to just 500 units. Based on the 9Ops SE-L Nav+, the new special model is distinguished by 16-inch black alloy wheels, rear privacy glass, a roof mounted shark fin antenna and a Brilliant Black roof spoiler. The value proposition is further enhanced by a choice of free-of-charge Machine Grey Metallic, Dynamic Blue Mica or Deep Crimson Mica paint.
Arriving later in the autumn, the 2018 Mazda CX-3 Sport Black+ is based on the popular 121ps 2WD SE-L Nav+ model, and comes with a choice of manual or automatic gearbox. As with the Black+ Mazda2, just 500 cars will be offered to ensure exclusivity and there’s a choice of three free-of-charge paints: in this case Soul Red Crystal Metallic, Eternal Blue Mica or Machine Grey Metallic.
The sporty looks of the standard CX-3 are further enhanced by a black rear spoiler and mirror caps, while inside black leather seats are standard. Priced at £22,195 for manual and £23,195 for the automatic: over and above SE-L Nav+, the Sport Black+ gets 18-inch silver alloy wheels, chrome garnish side and front bumper trim, front parking sensors, reversing camera, a heated steering wheel and a colour head up display.
The 2018 CX-3’s development also targeted enhanced handling and improved ride comfort. New coil springs and dampers have been fitted, while the front anti-roll bar has also been changed. Combined with a recalibration of the electric power steering, the end result is more consistent weight transfer and improved shock absorption.
