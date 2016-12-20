Matthew McConaughey stars in new Lincoln Continental commercial

Matthew McConaughey is Lincoln's brand ambassador and this is why the US-based car manufacturer uses his services in all the new ads. In the latest commercial, Matthew McConaughey stars alongside the new 2017 Lincoln Continental.





Named “Crafted” the commercial is part of a campaign called “That’s Continental” which will be aired starting December 31st.





The new 2017 Lincoln Continental is already for sale. It was delivered in 3.416 units and the price starts at 45,485 USD (including $925 destination). The range-topping version called Black Label starts at 63,840 USD.





The 60-second sport was filmed in Iceland.

Tags: lincoln continental, matthew mcconaughey

Posted in Miscellaneous, Various News