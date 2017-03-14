Home » News » Maserati » Maserati Levante with Ermenegildo Zegna leather

Maserati Levante with Ermenegildo Zegna leather

14 March 2017 19:52:26

Along with the special editions of the GranTurismo and GranCabrio, maserati also brought to Geneva Motor Show a customized Levante featuring the new conceptual Ermenegildo Zegna 100% silk fabric in the cockpit. 

Zegna atelier has developed a new silk fabric specially for Maserati, for a heightened soft touch effect, in a new beige colour. The brand new “Chevron” beige silk fabric is coupled with full premium beige leather on the front and rear seats.

The same new beige silk fabric with a “Nattè” pattern, is used to enrich the interior door panels, while a “Jersey” pattern has been chosen for the roof lining and sun visors. A dedicated label featuring the Zegna logo highlights the luxuriousness of this interior combination, which is paired with the full premium black leather covering the upper part of the dashboard and the ambient beige cabin.
Maserati Levante with Ermenegildo Zegna leather
Maserati Levante with Ermenegildo Zegna leather Photos

The new Zegna beige interior will further enrich the current line-up of interiors, available in 100% silk in anthracite combined with full premium leather in black, red and tan. 

The Levante on show is based on the Diesel version, equipped with the 275 hp 3.0-litre V6 Turbo, combined with the “Q4” intelligent all-wheel drive system – which can transfer torque between the axles in just 100 ms and, only when necessary, with 50/50% torque distribution – and an 8-speed automatic gearbox, with integrated Start&Stop System.



Tags: , , , , , ,

Posted in Maserati, Gadgets

Maserati Levante with Ermenegildo Zegna leather Photos (1 photos)
  • Maserati Levante with Ermenegildo Zegna leather

Related Articles

Leave a Comment

Fields marked with * are required
Name *:
Email *:
Comment *:
Code *:
  CAPTCHA
  • Email
  • YouTube
  • RSS
  • Twitter
  • facebook
  • feedburner

Latest Car News

  1. Bentley EXP 12 Speed 6e Concept is ready fot he future

    Bentley EXP 12 Speed 6e Concept is ready fot he future

  2. Porsche introduces the revised 911 GT3

    Porsche introduces the revised 911 GT3

  3. Brabus Adventure Mercedes G 500 4x4

    Brabus Adventure Mercedes G 500 4x4

  4.  
  5. Spyker C8 Preliator will use Koenigsegg engine

    Spyker C8 Preliator will use Koenigsegg engine

  6. McLaren 720S Velocity is a new product from MSO

    McLaren 720S Velocity is a new product from MSO

  7. Maserati GranTurismo and GranCabrio Special Edition introduced

    Maserati GranTurismo and GranCabrio Special Edition introduced

Related Specs

  1. 1955 Maserati 150S Barchetta

    Engine: Inline-4, Power: 104.4 kw / 140 bhp @ 7500 rpmN/A

  2. 1955 Maserati 200SI Barchetta

    Engine: Inline-4, Power: 104.4 kw / 140.0 bhp @ 7500 rpmN/A

  3. 1988 Maserati 222

    Engine: BiTurbo V6, Power: 164.1 kw / 220.1 bhp @ 6250 rpm, Torque: 261.67 nm / 193.0 ft lbs @ 3500 rpm

  4. 1988 Maserati 222 4v

    Engine: BiTurbo V6, Power: 207.9 kw / 278.8 bhp @ 5500 rpm, Torque: 431.15 nm / 318.0 ft lbs @ 3750 rpm

  5. 1988 Maserati 222 E

    Engine: BiTurbo V6, Power: 167.8 kw / 225.0 bhp @ 5500 rpm, Torque: 363.36 nm / 268.0 ft lbs @ 3500 rpm

New Vehicles

Ford “Ole Yeller” Mustang is the most track ready Mustang everFord “Ole Yeller” Mustang is the most track ready Mustang ever
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...

Concept Cars

Audi Q8 Sport Concept is a 474 HP hybrid SUV-coupeAudi Q8 Sport Concept is a 474 HP hybrid SUV-coupe
Audi has officially unveiled the 2017 Audi Q8 Sport Concept. The prototype will come into a production form as a rival for the Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe ...

Custom Cars

Jaguar F-Pace Design Edition sold for £102,500Jaguar F-Pace Design Edition sold for £102,500
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...

Future Cars

Audi electric cars will reach 25% of US market by 2025Audi electric cars will reach 25% of US market by 2025
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...

Market News

Audi scores US record sales in 2016Audi scores US record sales in 2016
Even if it is not as strong as its German rivals on the US market, Audi managed to score a record year in 2016. December 2016 marked the best-ever month ...

Gadgets

BMW HoloActive Touch to be introduced at CES 2017BMW HoloActive Touch to be introduced at CES 2017
It has become a custom for every major manufacturer to present a future technology during Consumer electronics Show, held every January in Las Vegas. ...

Various News

Ford 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine wins another prizeFord 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine wins another prize
Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...

Motorsports

Cadillac wins Daytona 24 hours raceCadillac wins Daytona 24 hours race
It was a historic weekend during the Rolex 24hours race in Daytona, where Jeff Gordon and the Taylor brothers managed a fantastic win in what was the ...

Videos

Volkswagen Atlas SUV - Video teaserVolkswagen Atlas SUV - Video teaser
Volkswagen has announced a new mid-sized seven-seater SUV. Named Atlas (not confirmed yet) the model will be showcased during the 2016 Los Angeles Auto ...
Copyright CarSession.com