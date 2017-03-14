Maserati Levante with Ermenegildo Zegna leather

Along with the special editions of the GranTurismo and GranCabrio, maserati also brought to Geneva Motor Show a customized Levante featuring the new conceptual Ermenegildo Zegna 100% silk fabric in the cockpit.





Zegna atelier has developed a new silk fabric specially for Maserati, for a heightened soft touch effect, in a new beige colour. The brand new “Chevron” beige silk fabric is coupled with full premium beige leather on the front and rear seats.





The same new beige silk fabric with a “Nattè” pattern, is used to enrich the interior door panels, while a “Jersey” pattern has been chosen for the roof lining and sun visors. A dedicated label featuring the Zegna logo highlights the luxuriousness of this interior combination, which is paired with the full premium black leather covering the upper part of the dashboard and the ambient beige cabin.





The new Zegna beige interior will further enrich the current line-up of interiors, available in 100% silk in anthracite combined with full premium leather in black, red and tan.





The Levante on show is based on the Diesel version, equipped with the 275 hp 3.0-litre V6 Turbo, combined with the “Q4” intelligent all-wheel drive system – which can transfer torque between the axles in just 100 ms and, only when necessary, with 50/50% torque distribution – and an 8-speed automatic gearbox, with integrated Start&Stop System.













Tags: zegna, zegna maserati levante, ermenegildo zegna, ermenegildo zegna maserati levante, maserati levante edition, maserati levante, maserati suv

Posted in Maserati, Gadgets