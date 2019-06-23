Maserati Levante Trofeo launched in UK
23 June 2019 16:54:12
Maserati is working hard to deiver the same cars as its German rivals. During this year Geneva Motor Show, Maserati unveiled two new editions of the Levante, that both were really appreciated by the public.
The pinnacle of the Maserati Levante range, Trofeo, is one of the fastest SUVs ever built, and boasts a top speed of 186 mph. Hosting a 3.8-litre V8 Twin Turbo engine and delivering 580 HP at 6,250 rpm, the Levante Trofeo, features Maserati’s Integrated Vehicle Control System (IVC) along with a new “Corsa” (Race) driving mode with Launch Control functionality for more impressive driving dynamics, better performance, and a genuine Maserati driving experience.
Exterior-wise, a new aluminium bonnet with dual vents, 21-inch forged aluminium wheels, carbon fibre front splitter, front grille blades, side skirts and rear valance, along with Trofeo badging, make the range topping Levante unmistakable on the road.
The exclusive Trofeo Launch Edition, which is limited to only 50 units for Europe, is available in three unique exterior colours – Blu Emozione matte, Giallo Modenese and Rosso Magma whilst the interior featuring natural “Pieno Fiore” leather sport seats is available in black with red, blue or yellow contrast stitching. The blue or yellow stitching is exclusive to the Launch Edition, which also features the new matte carbon fibre weave interior trim.
The Levante Trofeo will also be making its UK public dynamic debut up the famous Goodwood hill-climb in the First Glance batch at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in early July.
