Maserati Levante Trofeo Launch Edition is coming to Europe

1 March 2019 12:49:46

One year ago, Maserati unveiled the Levante Trofeo during the New York Auto Show. The car was available only for the US and Canadian markets but now, the Europeans will get a good news.

During the 2019 Geneva Motor Show, Maserati will unveil the Maserati Levante Trofeo Launch Edition. It will be available in Europe only in 100 units and it comes with some special equippment. 

On the design side we have a new special exterior color with some 22 inch wheels and special badges. Inside the cabin there is a new leather type, special stitchings and even a Trofeo logo. 

Under the hood there is a Ferrari V8 3.8 liter engine which can deliver 590 horsepower and 730 Nm peak of torque. Thanks to an eight speed automatic transmission and an all-wheel drive system, the car can run from not to 100 km/h in just 4.1 seconds, while the top speed is clocked at 300 km/h. 

