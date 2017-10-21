Maserati Levante S available in UK
21 October 2017 11:46:48
Maserati is expanding its Levante range in the UK. The sporty SUV will benefit from another version, called Levante s, already available to order.
Levante S makes extensive use of lightweight materials, boasts an ideal 50:50 weight distribution and the segment’s lowest centre of gravity.
When it comes to its engine, Levante S is equipped with the evolution of the Maserati 3.0-litre V6 engine, and promises drivers Maserati’s signature sound with 0-62mph in 5.2 seconds and a top speed of 164mph.
The V6 petrol engine was designed by Maserati Powertrain, in conjunction with the Ferrari Powertrain development team, and is manufactured by Ferrari in Maranello exclusively for Maserati. An eight-speed ZF automatic gearbox, provides ultra-fast gear shifting, and drivers can choose between four drive modes: Normal, I.C.E., Sport and Off-Road. Each one uses different settings, altering engine, transmission, suspension and electronic settings when required.
The 430 hp Levante S features a braking system developed for the car’s high performance. The front system has adopted Brembo 6-piston aluminium monobloc callipers working on 380mm drilled discs. Aluminium 42mm floating callipers with 330mm x 22mm ventilated drilled discs are fitted at the rear.
In addition, the aluminium double-wishbone, five-link suspension layout of Levante S comprises standard Air Springs and electronically-controlled Skyhook shock absorbers. In conjunction with the Q4 Intelligent All-Wheel Drive System and the torque vectoring system, the chassis delivers GT on-road dynamics and surprising off-road capabilities.
In line with Maserati’s new range strategy, the Levante S comes in two distinct trim levels: the GranLusso and GranSport. The Maserati Levante S is available from £70,755.
