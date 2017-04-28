Maserati Levante now offered with petrol engine in UK
28 April 2017 11:25:54
|Tweet
Maserati Levante is expanding its UK engine offer with the introduction of a new petrol engine. It is the first petrol engine offered in UK ofr the Levante. It joins the diesel version which was launched last year.
the brand’s first luxury SUV, is now available in the UK with a V6, 430hp, 3.0-litre twin turbo petrol engine built by Ferrari that boasts a top speed of 164mph and 0– 62mph in just 5.2 seconds.
Featuring active air suspension as standard, which offers five varying ride heights, the Levante boasts the lowest centre of gravity in its class.
The Levante which features the intelligent Q4 AWD system as standard on all versions will start at £ 70,755.00 and can be further personalised with a wide range of optional equipment including a Zegna Mulberry Silk interior.
The Levante S will be available in the UK from September.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
1957 Maserati 450S Costin-Zagato CoupeEngine: V8 w/Dry Sump Lubrication, Power: 298.3 kw / 400.0 bhp @ 7200 rpm, Torque: 488.09 nm / 360 ft lbs @ 5500 rpm
1961 Maserati 5000 GT PininfarinaEngine: V8, Power: Not Available kw / 325 bhp @ 5500 rpm, Torque: Not Available nm / 326 ft lbs @ 3600 rpm
1954 Maserati A6GCS/53 Pinin Farina BerlinettaEngine: Aluminum Inline-6 w/Double Marelli Ignition, Power: 126.8 kw / 170.0 bhp @ 7300 rpmN/A
1946 Maserati A6 Pininfarina BerlinettaEngine: Inline-6, Power: 48.5 kw / 65.0 bhp @ 4700 rpmN/A
2008 Maserati A8GCS Berlinetta TouringEngine: 90 V8, Power: 298.3 kw / 400 bhp @ 7000 rpm, Torque: 452 nm / 333.4 ft lbs @ 4500 rpm
New Vehicles
Ford “Ole Yeller” Mustang is the most track ready Mustang ever
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...
Concept Cars
Subaru Ascent Concept previews a 3-row SUV
Subaru has unveiled the all-new Ascent concept during the 2017 New York Auto Show. The new prototype is derived form the Viziv-7 concept that we have ...
Subaru has unveiled the all-new Ascent concept during the 2017 New York Auto Show. The new prototype is derived form the Viziv-7 concept that we have ...
Custom Cars
Jaguar F-Pace Design Edition sold for £102,500
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...
Future Cars
Audi electric cars will reach 25% of US market by 2025
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
Market News
Ford Mustang is the most popular sports car in the world in 2016
Ford discovered the recipe of success three years ago, when it launched the current generation Mustang. Back then, some clever guys at Ford decided that ...
Ford discovered the recipe of success three years ago, when it launched the current generation Mustang. Back then, some clever guys at Ford decided that ...
Gadgets
Lexus Lane Valet is one prank you wish to be real
Lexus is one step closer to launching an autonomous car, as its engineers are testing new ways for the cars to communicate with themselves. ...
Lexus is one step closer to launching an autonomous car, as its engineers are testing new ways for the cars to communicate with themselves. ...
Various News
Ford 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine wins another prize
Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...
Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...
Motorsports
New Mazda RT24-P is ready for some action
During this year Los Angeles Motor Show, Mazda decided to approach its motorsport fans and introduced the new Mazda RT24-P race car. The new car will ...
During this year Los Angeles Motor Show, Mazda decided to approach its motorsport fans and introduced the new Mazda RT24-P race car. The new car will ...
Videos
Tesla Model 3 - Spy videos
According to Elon Musk, Tesla Model 3 will see the production line this July. For now we have some doubts but this weekend, a spy video with a test prototype ...
According to Elon Musk, Tesla Model 3 will see the production line this July. For now we have some doubts but this weekend, a spy video with a test prototype ...