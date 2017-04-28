Maserati Levante now offered with petrol engine in UK

Maserati Levante is expanding its UK engine offer with the introduction of a new petrol engine. It is the first petrol engine offered in UK ofr the Levante. It joins the diesel version which was launched last year.





the brand’s first luxury SUV, is now available in the UK with a V6, 430hp, 3.0-litre twin turbo petrol engine built by Ferrari that boasts a top speed of 164mph and 0– 62mph in just 5.2 seconds.





Featuring active air suspension as standard, which offers five varying ride heights, the Levante boasts the lowest centre of gravity in its class.





The Levante which features the intelligent Q4 AWD system as standard on all versions will start at £ 70,755.00 and can be further personalised with a wide range of optional equipment including a Zegna Mulberry Silk interior.





The Levante S will be available in the UK from September.













Tags: maserati, maserati levante, maserati levante uk, maserati levante petrol, maserati levante uk pricing

