Maserati levante GTS unveiled in Goodwood FOS
17 July 2018 17:08:06
|Tweet
Goodwood Festival of Speed was a perfect occasion to unveil special cars, so manufacturers didn't hesitate in presenting us some impressive models. Maserati was one of the brands that has chosen the 25th Goodwood Festival of Speed for the World Premiere of the new Levante GTS.
The V8 Maserati of SUVs is the sibling version of the top-of-the line Levante Trofeo, which also makes its European debut today at one of the most prestigious automotive events in the world. The Festival of Speed, which since 1993 provides an exhilarating mix of glamorous cars and motorsport stars and is expected to have attracted more than 200,000 visitors over the four day event.
The Levante GTS Twin Turbo V8 maintains the V90 architecture of the 3.8-litre unit fitted in the flagship Quattroporte GTS but has been re-engineered to work with the Q4 Intelligent All-Wheel Drive System and retuned to deliver 550hp (404 kW) at 6,250 rpm and 730 Nm peak torque between 2,500 and 5,000 rpm. Like all Maserati petrol engines, this V8 is assembled by Ferrari in Maranello.
Thanks to its weight/power ratio of 3.9 kg/hp the Levante GTS takes only 4.2 seconds to reach 100 km/h, while its top speed is 292 km/h – performance figures of a modern supercar disguised in a high-end SUV body.
Interior designers have come up with elegant ideas to create a distinctive environment within the Levante GTS cabin providing it as standard with standard Full Premium leather or full-grain Pieno Fiore natural leather as an option, sport pedals and Harman Kardon Audio system with 14 speakers.
The Levante range now showcases new contents, such as the optional Adaptive Full LED Matrix headlights and now standard Integrated Vehicle Control (IVC), which is already available on the Ghibli and Quattroporte saloons.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
2000 Acura Integra Type-REngine: Aluminum Alloy Inline-4, Power: 145.4 kw / 195.0 bhp @ 8000 rpm, Torque: 176.26 nm / 130.0 ft lbs @ 7500 rpm
2010 Ford MustangEngine: V8, Power: 315 hp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 325 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
2009 Nissan 370ZEngine: VQ37VHR Variable Valve Timing NA V6, Power: 332 bhp @ 7000 rpm, Torque: 270 lb-ft. @ 5200 rpm
2010 Bentley Azure TEngine: Twin Turbocharged V8, Power: 500 bhp / 507 PS / 373 kW @ 4,200 rpm, Torque: 738 lb ft / 1,000 Nm @ 3,200 rpm
2009 Porsche CaymanEngine: 6 Cylinder Horizontally Opposed "Boxer", Power: 320 bhpN/A
New Vehicles
Jaguar E-Pace available with new 200 hp petrol engine
Launched this Spring, the baby SUV Jaguar is now available with more options and a new engine. The new Jaguar E-Pace can be ordered with ‘self-learning’ ...
Launched this Spring, the baby SUV Jaguar is now available with more options and a new engine. The new Jaguar E-Pace can be ordered with ‘self-learning’ ...
Concept Cars
Subaru Viziv Tourer Concept unveiled in Geneva
Even if it's not recording huge volumes in Europe, Subaru didn't want to miss this year Geneva Motor Show. So it kept the stand and unveiled the Subaru ...
Even if it's not recording huge volumes in Europe, Subaru didn't want to miss this year Geneva Motor Show. So it kept the stand and unveiled the Subaru ...
Custom Cars
Rolls Royce Wraith Luminary Collection announced
Rolls Royce is continuously improving its client experience with special editions for the current range of cars. Same happened with the current Wraith ...
Rolls Royce is continuously improving its client experience with special editions for the current range of cars. Same happened with the current Wraith ...
Future Cars
Volkswagen to unveil new Camper Van
Volkswagen is one of the strongest name in Europe when it comes to building commercial vehicles. So every concept coming from Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles ...
Volkswagen is one of the strongest name in Europe when it comes to building commercial vehicles. So every concept coming from Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles ...
Market News
Volkswagen Group deliveries increase in first two moths of 2018
Despite being overtaken by Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance last year, Volkswagen Group continues its great momentum and scores high sales lso the the ...
Despite being overtaken by Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance last year, Volkswagen Group continues its great momentum and scores high sales lso the the ...
Gadgets
Volkswagen Connect offered as standard on Polo and Up
Volkswagen is updating its technology found in its small car range. The Up! and the Polo are targeted by this latest update. Volkswagen Connect – the ...
Volkswagen is updating its technology found in its small car range. The Up! and the Polo are targeted by this latest update. Volkswagen Connect – the ...
Various News
Jaguar XJ50 special edition launched
Jaguar has one of the most popular models in automotive history. And XJ50 is one of the most iconic, longly recognised as one of the most luxurious car ...
Jaguar has one of the most popular models in automotive history. And XJ50 is one of the most iconic, longly recognised as one of the most luxurious car ...
Motorsports
Volkswagen ID R Pikes Peak - officially unveiled
Volkswagen has officially unveiled the new Volkswagen ID R Pikes Peak Concept. The car is set to compete in the famous Pikes Peak Hill Climb event which ...
Volkswagen has officially unveiled the new Volkswagen ID R Pikes Peak Concept. The car is set to compete in the famous Pikes Peak Hill Climb event which ...
Videos
Here is the Bugatti Veyron Vitesse WRC doing some fast stuff in off-road
A few year ago, Bugatti launched a special edition Veyron. Its name was Veyron Vitesse WRC but the WRC doesn't stand for World Rally Championship. Instead, ...
A few year ago, Bugatti launched a special edition Veyron. Its name was Veyron Vitesse WRC but the WRC doesn't stand for World Rally Championship. Instead, ...