Maserati levante GTS unveiled in Goodwood FOS

Goodwood Festival of Speed was a perfect occasion to unveil special cars, so manufacturers didn't hesitate in presenting us some impressive models. Maserati was one of the brands that has chosen the 25th Goodwood Festival of Speed for the World Premiere of the new Levante GTS.





The V8 Maserati of SUVs is the sibling version of the top-of-the line Levante Trofeo, which also makes its European debut today at one of the most prestigious automotive events in the world. The Festival of Speed, which since 1993 provides an exhilarating mix of glamorous cars and motorsport stars and is expected to have attracted more than 200,000 visitors over the four day event.





The Levante GTS Twin Turbo V8 maintains the V90 architecture of the 3.8-litre unit fitted in the flagship Quattroporte GTS but has been re-engineered to work with the Q4 Intelligent All-Wheel Drive System and retuned to deliver 550hp (404 kW) at 6,250 rpm and 730 Nm peak torque between 2,500 and 5,000 rpm. Like all Maserati petrol engines, this V8 is assembled by Ferrari in Maranello.





Thanks to its weight/power ratio of 3.9 kg/hp the Levante GTS takes only 4.2 seconds to reach 100 km/h, while its top speed is 292 km/h – performance figures of a modern supercar disguised in a high-end SUV body.





Interior designers have come up with elegant ideas to create a distinctive environment within the Levante GTS cabin providing it as standard with standard Full Premium leather or full-grain Pieno Fiore natural leather as an option, sport pedals and Harman Kardon Audio system with 14 speakers.





The Levante range now showcases new contents, such as the optional Adaptive Full LED Matrix headlights and now standard Integrated Vehicle Control (IVC), which is already available on the Ghibli and Quattroporte saloons.













Tags: goodwood, woodwood fos, festival of speed, maserati, maserati levante, maserati levante gts

Posted in Acura, New Vehicles