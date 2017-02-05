Maserati Levante gets new wheels from Loder1899
5 February 2017 18:08:31
|Tweet
Even if Sergio Marchionne did not imagine a Maserati that can reach high grounds and difficult terrain, tuner Loder1899 thought of this approach. So it decided to give the current Maserati Levante a chance in off-road. It comes available with either the 430 hp 3-liter 6-cylinder petrol version or the 275 hp diesel.
But besides that, it has the ideal wheels for both town and country. Faithful to their motto "everything's possible" the Loder1899 team have developed the 18 inch wheel Klassik for the Levante. Loder1899 tire of choice is the all terrain Mickey Thompson STZ 265/60 R 18.
The 9" wheel is offered as the Klassik and the Klassik B with replaceable front-end protection and also as the Legacy Forged version.
Loder1899 also has the Leander 12 ten-spoke matt black 9x22" alloy rim mounted with 265/40R22 Continental tires.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
1955 Maserati 150S BarchettaEngine: Inline-4, Power: 104.4 kw / 140 bhp @ 7500 rpmN/A
1990 Maserati 4.18vEngine: BiTurbo V6, Power: 182.7 kw / 245.0 bhp @ 6250 rpm, Torque: 296.92 nm / 219.0 ft lbs @ 5000 rpm
1932 Maserati 4CM 1100Engine: Supercharged Inline-4, Power: 67.1 kw / 90.0 bhp @ 5300 rpmN/A
1931 Maserati 4CS 1100Engine: Supercharged Inline-4 w/Dry Sump Lubrication, Power: 67.1 kw / 90.0 bhp @ 5300 rpmN/A
1932 Maserati 4CS 1500Engine: Supercharged Inline-4, Power: 85.8 kw / 115.1 bhp @ 6000 rpmN/A
New Vehicles
Ford “Ole Yeller” Mustang is the most track ready Mustang ever
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...
Concept Cars
Infiniti QX50 Concept unveiled
Infiniti marked an important moment during this year NAIAS Detroit, unveiled the all new QX Concept, an evolution of the 2016 QX Sport Inspiration. ...
Infiniti marked an important moment during this year NAIAS Detroit, unveiled the all new QX Concept, an evolution of the 2016 QX Sport Inspiration. ...
Custom Cars
Jaguar F-Pace Design Edition sold for £102,500
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...
Future Cars
Audi electric cars will reach 25% of US market by 2025
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
Market News
Porsche sold record numbers in 2017
Volkswagen Group had a fantastic year, with more than 10 million cars sold worldwide. Porsche was part of this succes, even if in a small amount. Porsche ...
Volkswagen Group had a fantastic year, with more than 10 million cars sold worldwide. Porsche was part of this succes, even if in a small amount. Porsche ...
Gadgets
Jaguar and Land Rover announce new autonomous technology
More and more manufacturers are testing autonomous technologies on their cars. Jaguar Land Rover makes no exception, as they already announced the intention ...
More and more manufacturers are testing autonomous technologies on their cars. Jaguar Land Rover makes no exception, as they already announced the intention ...
Various News
Ford 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine wins another prize
Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...
Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...
Motorsports
Stephane Peterhansel won the 2017 Dakar Rally
After 12 stages in the most challenging rally competition in the world, the Dakar Rally, the French driver Stephane Peterhansel, managed to win. It is ...
After 12 stages in the most challenging rally competition in the world, the Dakar Rally, the French driver Stephane Peterhansel, managed to win. It is ...
Videos
Modified Dacia 1300 tackles a BMW i8
I'm not sure if you are aware of Dacia. The Romanian company produced few models back in the communism and the Dacia 1300 was a great success. For the ...
I'm not sure if you are aware of Dacia. The Romanian company produced few models back in the communism and the Dacia 1300 was a great success. For the ...