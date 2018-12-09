Maserati Edizione Nobile available for Ghibli, Quattroporte and Levante

Maserati tries to increase the appeal of its cars in the US and introduces a new and very special edition for three of its models: the Ghibli, the Quattroporte and the Levante. It will be called Edizione Nobile and only 150 editions will be produced; fifty for each model.





Designed for the Ghibli, Quattroporte and Levante − and exclusively available on GranLusso models − the Edizione Nobile package envelopes each car in the deep dark Blu Nobile tri-coat paint, new for 2019 version. The exterior of the three cars also stands out with 20-inch alloy wheels and elegant silver brake calipers.





As for the interior, a dedicated badge is prominently displayed in the center console highlighting the exclusivity of these limited-edition vehicles.





Additionally, they receive Sport seats – normally reserved only for GranSport models – trimmed in rich Pieno Fiore natural leather featuring a unique two-tone nero and cuoio color combination. Rear passengers will be able to relax with the comfort of heated seats while front seat occupants can enjoy both heat and ventilation.





The Quattroporte and Ghibli cabins are trimmed with high-gloss Rovere wood veneer while the Levante is outfitted in a high-gloss metal net weave.





Maserati’s Level II Autonomy Driver Assistance Package is also included and features Highway assist system, 360° surround view camera, lane keeping assist, active blind spot assist, adaptive cruise control with stop & go, forward collision warning plus, traffic sign recognition and pedestrian recognition.









