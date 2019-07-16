Maserati celebrates 15 years on Chinese market
16 July 2019 12:31:27
|Tweet
China is Maserati's biggest market. The Chinese clients have an apetite for Italian cars and especially love Maserati products, helping the company resurrect a few years ago.
Maserati completed its nearly 10,000km A Tribute to China Grand Tour. The Grand Tour was held to mark Maserati’s 15th anniversary in the Chinese market and pay tribute to the traditions and cultural heritage that China and Italy share.
Starting in Shanghai, a city famed for its blend of Chinese and Western culture, the Grand Tour lasted about 40 days and welcomed around 380 Maserati customers and journalists (including the kick-off event). It travelled four routes, climbed 16 mountains and crossed 70 cities in 10 provinces, creating an M-shaped journey across the country.
2019 is a landmark year for Maserati as it marks a double anniversary: the 105th anniversary of the legendary brand and its 15-year-journey in China.
The participants crossed the peaks and rivers of the Yangtze River area, visited cultural sites to discover ancient wisdom, followed the historic Silk Road to learn about its significance in linking cultures of the East and West, and traversed the vast and breath-taking mountain landscapes of Western China.
As it celebrates its 15th anniversary of entering the Chinese market, Maserati completed a memorable journey in tribute to China and its rich culture. As the longest tour organized by the brand in recent years, the Grand Tour lived up to Maserati‘s unrelenting passion for driving and living.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
1955 Maserati 150S BarchettaEngine: Inline-4, Power: 104.4 kw / 140 bhp @ 7500 rpmN/A
1932 Maserati 4CS 1500Engine: Supercharged Inline-4, Power: 85.8 kw / 115.1 bhp @ 6000 rpmN/A
1936 Maserati 6CM 1500Engine: Supercharged Inline-6, Power: 115.6 kw / 155.0 bhp @ 6200 rpmN/A
1936 Maserati 6CM 1500Engine: Supercharged Inline-6, Power: 115.6 kw / 155.0 bhp @ 6200 rpmN/A
2004 Maserati MC12 CompetizioneEngine: V12, Power: 462.3 kw / 620 bhpN/A
New Vehicles
Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
Concept Cars
BMW Vision M Next shows us the future of the M models
BMW unveiled the all-new Vision M Next concept car. Developed as a preview for the upcoming M models, the new prototype was showcased during the #NEXTGen ...
BMW unveiled the all-new Vision M Next concept car. Developed as a preview for the upcoming M models, the new prototype was showcased during the #NEXTGen ...
Custom Cars
ABT Cupra Ateca offers more power
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Future Cars
Bentley to unveil a special model this July
Bentley is celebrating with style its 100th anniversary. Not only it will take by storm the Goodwood Festival of Speed, but also reveal the future of ...
Bentley is celebrating with style its 100th anniversary. Not only it will take by storm the Goodwood Festival of Speed, but also reveal the future of ...
Market News
General Motor restructuring process detailed
General Motors needs some restructuring in order to move forward and continue to be profitable. The North-American giant will improve overall business ...
General Motors needs some restructuring in order to move forward and continue to be profitable. The North-American giant will improve overall business ...
Gadgets
Volvo and Uber launch their self-driving car
Volvo is one step ahead when it comes to self-driving cars. The most recent announcement demonstrates this. Together with Uber, the leading ride-hailing ...
Volvo is one step ahead when it comes to self-driving cars. The most recent announcement demonstrates this. Together with Uber, the leading ride-hailing ...
Various News
Rumors: BMW iX3 might have rear-wheel drive
As you already know, BMW is working on a full electric version of the X3. It will be called iX3 and it will be unveiled in a few months. ...
As you already know, BMW is working on a full electric version of the X3. It will be called iX3 and it will be unveiled in a few months. ...
Motorsports
Mercedes-AMG GT3 unveiled with some updates
A few months ago, Mercedes unveiled the revised Mercedes-AMG coupe model. Now, the racing division has prepared some updates for the current version. ...
A few months ago, Mercedes unveiled the revised Mercedes-AMG coupe model. Now, the racing division has prepared some updates for the current version. ...
Videos
Enjoy the sound of the new Porsche 911 GT3
The new generation Porsche 911 was launched at the end of last year, but customers can order only two versions Carrera S and Carrera 4S. ...
The new generation Porsche 911 was launched at the end of last year, but customers can order only two versions Carrera S and Carrera 4S. ...