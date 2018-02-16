Margot Robbie promotes Nissan Formula E debut
16 February 2018 18:55:15
Nissan has one of the most sexy brand ambassadors in the world, as their products are promoted by famous actrice Margot Robbie.
Nissan electric vehicle ambassador Margot Robbie revealed during her first ever Facebook livestream that Nissan will premiere its new Formula E electric concept livery at the Geneva Motor Show on March 6.
In another first, the cameras, lights and equipment used to broadcast the live appearance were powered by the new Nissan LEAF battery.
Nissan announced last October that it will enter the fast-growing Formula E series in the 2018/19 season. The all-electric series gives Nissan a highly visible global platform from which to spread the message of Nissan Intelligent Mobility.
Last October, Margot announced the Nissan Electric Ecosystem that aims to transform the way you drive and live, and most recently, she announced three new Nissan sustainability pilot projects at Futures 3.0 in Oslo. The pilot projects aim to harness the skills, ingenuity and experience of Nissan's global workforce to improve energy access and disaster relief.
Award winning Margot Robbie is a world famous Australian actress and producer. She has recently been nominated for best Actress in a Leading Role in the 2018 Academy Awards for her role as Tonya Harding in I, Tonya (2017).
