Lotus Exige Sport 410 introduced
9 May 2018 10:24:58
|Tweet
Lotus is not launching new cars and prefers just to update and improve its current range. The most recent example is the Exige Sport 410, the latest addition to the Exige family.
Starting with the revised Exige Sport 350, the comprehensive Exige range now includes the new Exige Sport 410 and culminates with the extreme Exige Cup 430.
Developed directly from the track focused Exige Cup 430, the Exige Sport 410 packs the advanced chassis, suspension and powertrain set-up from its more powerful stablemate, with a recalibrated engine producing 410 hp (416 PS) at 7,000 rpm and 420 Nm (310 lbft) on tap from 3,000 rpm to 7000 rpm. The high-performance 3.5-litre, supercharged and charge cooled V6 engine combined with a dry weight of just 1,054 kg (lightest possible dry) delivers a class-leading power to weight ratio of 389 hp / tonne, and makes the Exige Sport 410 the lightest V6 Exige ever.
Capable of 0-60 mph in just 3.3 seconds, it records fierce in-gear acceleration before reaching a top speed of 180 mph / 290 km/h (Coupe configuration) – equal to the range-topping Exige Cup 430.
The Exige Sport 410 has been developed to generate 150 kg of downforce, sharing design cues from the Exige Cup 430, adopting a visually arresting revised lightweight front clam panel incorporating wider grilles and carbon fibre air curtains and front splitter.
Completing the update to the entire Exige range, the new front clam design also transitions across to the Exige Sport 350, giving a visual refresh to the entry-level model in the Exige line-up.
Both the Exige Sport 410 and Exige Sport 350 are available in Coupe and Roadster configurations, with the Roadster having a lightweight black removable soft-top which can be easily stowed within the car for open-top driving. The Roadster configuration is not available for the Exige Cup 430.
Lotus Exige Sport 410 introduced Photos (1 photos)
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
2005 Lotus Sport Exige 240REngine: Toyota Inline-4, Power: 181.2 kw / 243 bhp, Torque: 230.49 nm / 170 ft lbs
2005 Lotus Sport ExigeEngine: Swindon Racing GM V6 w/Dry Sump Lubrication, Power: 298.3 kw / 400 bhp @ 7750 rpm, Torque: 398.61 nm / 294 ft lbs @ 6500 rpm
2008 Lotus Sport Exige Cup 260Engine: Toyota 2ZZ-GE, Aluminum Inline-4, Power: 191.6 kw / 257 bhp @ 8000 rpm, Torque: 236 nm / 174.1 ft lbs @ 6000 rpm
2006 Lotus Sport Exige GT3Engine: Toyota 2ZZ-GE Straight 4, Power: 212.5 kw / 285 bhp @ 7800 rpmN/A
2007 Lotus Sport Exige GT3 ConceptEngine: Toyota 2ZZ-GE, Aluminum Inline-4, Power: 202.1 kw / 271 bhp @ 8000 rpm, Torque: 258 nm / 190.3 ft lbs @ 7000 rpm
New Vehicles
Skoda will launch 19 cars before 2020
Skoda is haveing a very good time in the market. Last year, the Czech car manufacturer managed to sell more than 1.2 million cars, a 6.6% increse compared ...
Skoda is haveing a very good time in the market. Last year, the Czech car manufacturer managed to sell more than 1.2 million cars, a 6.6% increse compared ...
Concept Cars
Skoda third SUV teased ahead its launch in Beijing Motor Show
The Chinese market is the most important for Skoda, which sells there most of its production and recently inaugurated a factory with a local partner. ...
The Chinese market is the most important for Skoda, which sells there most of its production and recently inaugurated a factory with a local partner. ...
Custom Cars
Rolls Royce Wraith Luminary Collection announced
Rolls Royce is continuously improving its client experience with special editions for the current range of cars. Same happened with the current Wraith ...
Rolls Royce is continuously improving its client experience with special editions for the current range of cars. Same happened with the current Wraith ...
Future Cars
Infiniti will go electric starting 2021
Even if everyone is paying attention to what is happening in Detroit, where all important manufacturers are launching new cars, Infiniti made an important ...
Even if everyone is paying attention to what is happening in Detroit, where all important manufacturers are launching new cars, Infiniti made an important ...
Market News
Subaru sold its two millionth Outback in the US
US is one of the most important markets for Subaru. The Japanese brand is very well seen for its 4x4 system and Outback is one of its most successful ...
US is one of the most important markets for Subaru. The Japanese brand is very well seen for its 4x4 system and Outback is one of its most successful ...
Gadgets
Bugatti Chiron offers telemetry data in real time
Bugatti builds one of the most luxurious car on the planet. But Chiron clients also buy the car for its performance, because the supercar is capable of ...
Bugatti builds one of the most luxurious car on the planet. But Chiron clients also buy the car for its performance, because the supercar is capable of ...
Various News
Ford Mustang is world's best selling sports car in 2017
This is for the third time in a row when Ford Mustang was named world's best selling sports car. Global Ford Mustang registrations in 2017 totalled 125,809 ...
This is for the third time in a row when Ford Mustang was named world's best selling sports car. Global Ford Mustang registrations in 2017 totalled 125,809 ...
Motorsports
Audi E-Tron Vision Gran Turismo - first teaser picture
Audi has published a first teaser picture with the upcoming Audi E-Tron Vision Gran Turismo. The virtual car will be showcased on April 9th and it will ...
Audi has published a first teaser picture with the upcoming Audi E-Tron Vision Gran Turismo. The virtual car will be showcased on April 9th and it will ...
Videos
Tesla Model 3 clocked at 4.66 seconds for 0 to 60 mph
Tesla Model 3 should be a succesful model. The car was reserved more than 400.000 times before the launch and now the production has begun. ...
Tesla Model 3 should be a succesful model. The car was reserved more than 400.000 times before the launch and now the production has begun. ...