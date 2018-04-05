Lotus Exige Cup 430 Type 25 special edition
5 April 2018 19:16:17
From time to time, Lotus remembers its motorsport heritage and launches a special edition. This time it is called Lotus Exige Cup 430 Type 25 and is a collector’s piece like no other and a fitting tribute to one of the most successful Formula 1 cars of all time.
Based on the celebrated Exige Cup 430, unveiled at the end of last year, the two-seat Type 25 is a unique opportunity to relish a universally acclaimed sports car named in partnership with Classic Team Lotus. Referencing the Type 25, the single seat Lotus racing car that dominated the 1963 season, the new car features a raft of exotic and unique features as well as specially commissioned heritage documentation.
Powered by Lotus’ 3.5-litre supercharged and charge cooled V6, producing 430 hp and 440 Nm, the Lotus Exige Cup 430 Type 25 is not only the fastest in its class, sprinting from 0-60 in just 3.2 seconds, its carefully optimised aerodynamics generate up to 220 kg of downforce.
Classic Team Lotus preserve and promote the history of the race team that operated from 1954-1994, and Lotus has worked with Clive Chapman, Director and son of Lotus founder Colin Chapman, so that this edition proudly wears a Type 25 classification in tribute to a legendary Formula 1 car. Helping mark Lotus’ historic motorsport successes, this bespoke version of Lotus’ quickest real-world sports car is ensured instant collector status.
Just 25 editions of this landmark vehicle will be produced, each accompanied by a numbered certificate of authenticity, signed by Jean-Marc Gales, and proudly wearing a matching plaque detailing its number in the limited production run. Owners have the option of collecting their Exige Cup 430 Type 25 from the famous Hethel factory as well as guided tours of Lotus’ modern vehicle production facility and of the Classic Team Lotus facility.
2006 Lotus Exige S British GT Special EditionEngine: Toyota 2ZZ-GE, Aluminum Inline-4, Power: 181.2 kw / 243 bhp @ 8000 rpmN/A
2005 Lotus Sport Exige 240REngine: Toyota Inline-4, Power: 181.2 kw / 243 bhp, Torque: 230.49 nm / 170 ft lbs
1998 Emme Lotus 422TEngine: Esprit 910S Inline-4, Power: 196.9 kw / 264.0 bhp @ 6500 rpm, Torque: 354.0 nm / 261.1 ft lbs @ 3900 rpm
2008 Lotus Sport Exige Cup 260Engine: Toyota 2ZZ-GE, Aluminum Inline-4, Power: 191.6 kw / 257 bhp @ 8000 rpm, Torque: 236 nm / 174.1 ft lbs @ 6000 rpm
1999 Lotus 340REngine: Inline-4, Power: 141.7 kw / 190.0 bhp @ 7800 rpm, Torque: 197.95 nm / 146.0 ft lbs @ 5000 rpm
