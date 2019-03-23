Lister LFT-C models launched

There are not so many tuners that use Jaguar's for their creation. One of them is Lister. Following high demand for an open-top LFT-666, iconic British car manufacturer - The Lister Motor Company – is launching its most powerful open-top supercar ever - the LFT-C - ready for summer 2019.





The LFT-C has a top speed in excess of 205 mph, and a 0-62 mph time of just over three seconds, thanks to its Lister-tuned and supercharged 666 bhp V8 engine. In addition, the LFT-C receives the same bespoke wheels, exhaust, suspension and braking system as featured on the LFT-666, but also benefits from a bespoke, handstitched interior.





Each LFT-C will feature exclusive carbonfibre body panels, designed and manufactured by Lister in the UK. Unique Lister additions include: front bumper, front splitter, rear diffuser, rear lip spoiler, rear extended wheel arches, a new grille design, and new lightweight alloy wheels fitted with Michelin tyres.





Lister has also uprated the suspension and braking system and added a bespoke exhaust system to enhance the sound of the 666 bhp supercharged V8 engine to work perfectly with an open cockpit vehicle.





Every LFT-C will be built to a bespoke customer specification, from wheel design to paint finish. The interior adds a real level of unique luxury being entirely retrimmed, by hand with the finest UK Nappa hides from Bridge of Weir leather.





In keeping with the Lister tradition of producing extremely unique and rare cars, the LFT-C will be a rare sight, as production is limited to just 10 examples worldwide. Each LFT-C will feature a solid silver numbered plaque, affixed to the engine cover, to show it is one of just 10 examples to be produced. Pricing starts from £139,000 with an almost unlimited options list available.









Tags: lister, lister lft-c, lister supercar, lister new model

