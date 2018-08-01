Home » News » Miscellaneous » Lister LFT-666 announced in England
Lister LFT-666 announced in England
1 August 2018 16:52:51
UK is home to many small car companies, some of them tuners of the existing performance coupes. So is the Lister Motor Company, who recently revealed its 666 bhp prototype based on the Jaguar F-Type earlier this year and subsequently took a record number of advanced orders.
Since then, the limited production UK manufacturer has been busy refining and developing the F-Type even further, making the 666 bhp model the fastest, most powerful and luxurious Lister ever built in the legendary Cambridgeshire marque’s 65-year history.
Production models will be designated the Lister LFT-666 and will feature exclusive all-new Lister designed carbon fibre body panels, helping to create a lighter and more aerodynamic vehicle. Exclusive Lister replacement parts include front bumper, front splitter, rear diffuser, rear lip spoiler, rear extended wheel arches a new grille design and new lightweight alloy wheels fitted with Michelin tyres.
By replacing many of the GRP parts of the standard F-Type, Lister has created a lighter and stronger car that offers improved aerodynamics on both road and track with the end result being a much faster car than the standard model. Lister has also re-worked the suspension and some interior parts, including the steering wheel and seat design.
The first 666 bhp Lister LFT-666 order will be ready for customer delivery on 1st October 2018. In addition to the 99 examples of the supercharged 5.0-litre V8, Lister will also offer wheel and body enhancements for standard Jaguar F-Type models worldwide, with kits starting from just £9,750 for the Lister badge, bumper and wheel upgrade. Non-tuned cars with the Lister body enhancements will be known as simply the Lister LFT.
New Mitsubishi Shogun launched in UK
Mitsubishi is expanding its offer in the uK with the introduction of a car designed for those who need a real off-road tool. If the Mitsubishi Outlander ...
Volkswagen Atlas five-seat version to be built in Chattanooga
Volkswagen continues to develop its US presence and to build new cars across the Ocean. Atlas was one of the products dedicated exclusively to US market. ...
Rolls Royce Wraith Luminary Collection announced
Rolls Royce is continuously improving its client experience with special editions for the current range of cars. Same happened with the current Wraith ...
Bugatti Chiron Divo announced
To keep their clients attention, Bugatti is always launching special editions of its supercar. This time, Chiron is to be offered as a unique model, called ...
Aston Martin reached record sales in 2017
Even if Ferrari and Lamborghini are delivering record numbers year by year, Aston martin is not just standing and watching. The UK-base supercar managed ...
Volkswagen Connect offered as standard on Polo and Up
Volkswagen is updating its technology found in its small car range. The Up! and the Polo are targeted by this latest update. Volkswagen Connect – the ...
The next Volvo S60 won't have a diesel engine
Volvo is one of those car manufacturers who have decided to take some real actions on the eco-side. And now we have another good news for you. The next ...
Volkswagen ID R Pikes Peak - officially unveiled
Volkswagen has officially unveiled the new Volkswagen ID R Pikes Peak Concept. The car is set to compete in the famous Pikes Peak Hill Climb event which ...
Lamborghini has a new teaser with the Avantador SVJ
As you already know, Lamborghini is working on a new special project that is called Aventador SVJ. But let's start with the name. An Aventador SV we already ...
