Lincoln sold its 100.000 car in China

Lincoln wants to become a renowned premium brand on the Chinese market and is offering competitors for brands like BMW, Volvo and Mercedes. It seems like the Chinese clients are buying Lincoln's, as the US brand managed to celebrate the delivery.





of its 100,000th vehicle, a new milestone by one of the fastest growing luxury brands in China after just three years in the Chinese market.





And this sounds promising as Lincoln is the first luxury automaker to accomplish this feat within in this timeframe.





The 100,000th vehicle, the Lincoln Continental, was presented to customer Mr. Pan in a celebration with senior executives. The celebration took place at Shanghai Yongda Lincoln, the first Lincoln store to ever open in China.





Lincoln China continues its strong momentum by delivering 45,729 vehicles in the first 10 months of 2017, with an increase of 85 percent year-on-year (YoY), making China its second largest market after the US.





Lincoln nearly doubled its China sales in the third quarter, making it the brand’s best quarter yet since its entry to the market three years ago. This growth, some of the fastest in China, builds on the momentum of five record-breaking quarters.













Tags: lincoln, lincoln china, lincoln 100.000 car

Posted in Lincoln, Market News