Lincoln offers new head-up display for Navigator

Lincoln knows that it has to offer ultimate technology inside its cars to be able to compete with rivals coming from BMW, Mercedes and other premium brands.





The US manufacturer is currently offering a new head-up display that provides superior visibility for drivers of its all-new Lincoln Navigator and Lincoln Continental.





The advanced technology underpinning the clearest and brightest head-up display from any automaker allows drivers to keep their eyes on the road and their hands on the wheel. Ingenuity in design makes for a customizable display that complements the digital cluster: incorporating the same groundbreaking digital light processing technology used in movie theaters.





The teams worked to design a state-of-the-art system that puts information drivers want and need most front and center: from navigation prompts to incoming call alerts. It serves to assist rather than distract, offering information in an immediate yet unobtrusive manner.





The head-up display is visible even in the harshest sunlight and through polarized sunglasses. The technology works on a tiny chip that contains 400,000 sturdy mirrors, each with a pixel refresh rate of up to 5,000 hertz operating in synchronized movement to control the system’s optics. In full color, this cutting-edge display appears to actually float just above the vehicle’s hood.





Chosen information is displayed only when it’s relevant, and as its importance increases, the physical placement and size of the information presented becomes more prominent. So while current speed and speed limit, as well as time and range are displayed consistently at the lower edge of the screen, should the driver receive a call or a navigation prompt is needed, this information is displayed clearly and brightly with greater prominence.













