Lincoln offers new head-up display for Navigator
28 December 2017 13:36:59
|Tweet
Lincoln knows that it has to offer ultimate technology inside its cars to be able to compete with rivals coming from BMW, Mercedes and other premium brands.
The US manufacturer is currently offering a new head-up display that provides superior visibility for drivers of its all-new Lincoln Navigator and Lincoln Continental.
The advanced technology underpinning the clearest and brightest head-up display from any automaker allows drivers to keep their eyes on the road and their hands on the wheel. Ingenuity in design makes for a customizable display that complements the digital cluster: incorporating the same groundbreaking digital light processing technology used in movie theaters.
The teams worked to design a state-of-the-art system that puts information drivers want and need most front and center: from navigation prompts to incoming call alerts. It serves to assist rather than distract, offering information in an immediate yet unobtrusive manner.
The head-up display is visible even in the harshest sunlight and through polarized sunglasses. The technology works on a tiny chip that contains 400,000 sturdy mirrors, each with a pixel refresh rate of up to 5,000 hertz operating in synchronized movement to control the system’s optics. In full color, this cutting-edge display appears to actually float just above the vehicle’s hood.
Chosen information is displayed only when it’s relevant, and as its importance increases, the physical placement and size of the information presented becomes more prominent. So while current speed and speed limit, as well as time and range are displayed consistently at the lower edge of the screen, should the driver receive a call or a navigation prompt is needed, this information is displayed clearly and brightly with greater prominence.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
2001 Lincoln Mk 9 Coupe ConceptN/AN/AN/A
2010 Ford MustangEngine: V8, Power: 315 hp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 325 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
2009 Nissan 370ZEngine: VQ37VHR Variable Valve Timing NA V6, Power: 332 bhp @ 7000 rpm, Torque: 270 lb-ft. @ 5200 rpm
2010 Bentley Azure TEngine: Twin Turbocharged V8, Power: 500 bhp / 507 PS / 373 kW @ 4,200 rpm, Torque: 738 lb ft / 1,000 Nm @ 3,200 rpm
2009 Porsche CaymanEngine: 6 Cylinder Horizontally Opposed "Boxer", Power: 320 bhpN/A
New Vehicles
Nissan Micra benefits 1.0 litre gasoline engine
Nissan is offering the current Micra on the UK market with a new gasoline engine, more suitable for those looking for a more economical unit. ...
Nissan is offering the current Micra on the UK market with a new gasoline engine, more suitable for those looking for a more economical unit. ...
Concept Cars
2018 GMC Sierra 2500HD All Mountain concept revealed
If you are producing a pick-up, then you have to create all kind of accessories that will make the truck be usable also in winter season. GMC understood ...
If you are producing a pick-up, then you have to create all kind of accessories that will make the truck be usable also in winter season. GMC understood ...
Custom Cars
McLaren Satin Black Gold created by MSO
McLaren tries to attract more clients from the Orient, so it decided to make a good impression at this year Dubai Motor Show. A unique McLaren 720S supercar ...
McLaren tries to attract more clients from the Orient, so it decided to make a good impression at this year Dubai Motor Show. A unique McLaren 720S supercar ...
Future Cars
Volkswagen I.D. Buzz confirmed for production
Volkswagen is decided to be one of the leaders in reducing its emissions in the future years. After the Dieselgate scandal, this is the right thing to ...
Volkswagen is decided to be one of the leaders in reducing its emissions in the future years. After the Dieselgate scandal, this is the right thing to ...
Market News
2017 Volkswagen sales reach record numbers
Is December and we are looking back at who the year was for Volkswagen, the brand who was involved in the Dieselgate scandal no more than three years ago. ...
Is December and we are looking back at who the year was for Volkswagen, the brand who was involved in the Dieselgate scandal no more than three years ago. ...
Gadgets
Volvo to provide autonomous cars to Uber
We are getting closer to the moment when taxi's will no longer be driven by humans. The taxi companies will use autonomous vehicles for clients. Uber ...
We are getting closer to the moment when taxi's will no longer be driven by humans. The taxi companies will use autonomous vehicles for clients. Uber ...
Various News
Opel Crossland X is now available with factory-fitted LPG
Opel has decided to put an interesting powertrain under the hood of the Crossland X. The model can be ordered with a factory-fitted LPG. Under the hood ...
Opel has decided to put an interesting powertrain under the hood of the Crossland X. The model can be ordered with a factory-fitted LPG. Under the hood ...
Motorsports
Volkswagen Polo GTI R5 - official pictures and details
Volkswagen has officially unveiled the 2018 Polo GTI R5. The new model is designed to compete in the WRC2 and national and regional rally championships. ...
Volkswagen has officially unveiled the 2018 Polo GTI R5. The new model is designed to compete in the WRC2 and national and regional rally championships. ...
Videos
Volkswagen T-Roc - Video preview
Every petrol head knows that Volkswagen is working on a new SUV. Named T-Roc, the model will be showcased in May. Until then, the German car manufacturer ...
Every petrol head knows that Volkswagen is working on a new SUV. Named T-Roc, the model will be showcased in May. Until then, the German car manufacturer ...