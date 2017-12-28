Home » News » Lincoln » Lincoln offers new head-up display for Navigator

Lincoln offers new head-up display for Navigator

28 December 2017 13:36:59

Lincoln knows that it has to offer ultimate technology inside its cars to be able to compete with rivals coming from BMW, Mercedes and other premium brands.

The US manufacturer is currently offering a new head-up display that provides superior visibility for drivers of its all-new Lincoln Navigator and Lincoln Continental.

The advanced technology underpinning the clearest and brightest head-up display from any automaker allows drivers to keep their eyes on the road and their hands on the wheel. Ingenuity in design makes for a customizable display that complements the digital cluster: incorporating the same groundbreaking digital light processing technology used in movie theaters.

The teams worked to design a state-of-the-art system that puts information drivers want and need most front and center: from navigation prompts to incoming call alerts. It serves to assist rather than distract, offering information in an immediate yet unobtrusive manner.
Lincoln offers new head-up display for Navigator
Lincoln offers new head-up display for Navigator Photos

The head-up display is visible even in the harshest sunlight and through polarized sunglasses. The technology works on a tiny chip that contains 400,000 sturdy mirrors, each with a pixel refresh rate of up to 5,000 hertz operating in synchronized movement to control the system’s optics. In full color, this cutting-edge display appears to actually float just above the vehicle’s hood.

Chosen information is displayed only when it’s relevant, and as its importance increases, the physical placement and size of the information presented becomes more prominent. So while current speed and speed limit, as well as time and range are displayed consistently at the lower edge of the screen, should the driver receive a call or a navigation prompt is needed, this information is displayed clearly and brightly with greater prominence.



Tags: , ,

Posted in Lincoln, Gadgets

Lincoln offers new head-up display for Navigator Photos (1 photos)
  • Lincoln offers new head-up display for Navigator

Related Articles

Leave a Comment

Fields marked with * are required
Name *:
Email *:
Comment *:
Code *:
  CAPTCHA
  • Email
  • YouTube
  • RSS
  • Twitter
  • facebook
  • feedburner

Latest Car News

  1. Matthew McConaughey stars in new Lincoln Navigator commercial

    Matthew McConaughey stars in new Lincoln Navigator commercial

  2. Infiniti QX80 first commercial

    Infiniti QX80 first commercial

  3. MINI US offers new options for its clients

    MINI US offers new options for its clients

  4.  
  5. 2018 Nissan Titan and Titan XD pricing announced

    2018 Nissan Titan and Titan XD pricing announced

  6. Lincoln offers new head-up display for Navigator

    Lincoln offers new head-up display for Navigator

  7. Bugatti produced 70 Chiron units in 2017

    Bugatti produced 70 Chiron units in 2017

Related Specs

  1. 2001 Lincoln Mk 9 Coupe Concept

    N/AN/AN/A

  2. 2010 Ford Mustang

    Engine: V8, Power: 315 hp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 325 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm

  3. 2009 Nissan 370Z

    Engine: VQ37VHR Variable Valve Timing NA V6, Power: 332 bhp @ 7000 rpm, Torque: 270 lb-ft. @ 5200 rpm

  4. 2010 Bentley Azure T

    Engine: Twin Turbocharged V8, Power: 500 bhp / 507 PS / 373 kW @ 4,200 rpm, Torque: 738 lb ft / 1,000 Nm @ 3,200 rpm

  5. 2009 Porsche Cayman

    Engine: 6 Cylinder Horizontally Opposed "Boxer", Power: 320 bhpN/A

New Vehicles

Nissan Micra benefits 1.0 litre gasoline engineNissan Micra benefits 1.0 litre gasoline engine
Nissan is offering the current Micra on the UK market with a new gasoline engine, more suitable for those looking for a more economical unit. ...

Concept Cars

2018 GMC Sierra 2500HD All Mountain concept revealed2018 GMC Sierra 2500HD All Mountain concept revealed
If you are producing a pick-up, then you have to create all kind of accessories that will make the truck be usable also in winter season. GMC understood ...

Custom Cars

McLaren Satin Black Gold created by MSOMcLaren Satin Black Gold created by MSO
McLaren tries to attract more clients from the Orient, so it decided to make a good impression at this year Dubai Motor Show. A unique McLaren 720S supercar ...

Future Cars

Volkswagen I.D. Buzz confirmed for productionVolkswagen I.D. Buzz confirmed for production
Volkswagen is decided to be one of the leaders in reducing its emissions in the future years. After the Dieselgate scandal, this is the right thing to ...

Market News

2017 Volkswagen sales reach record numbers2017 Volkswagen sales reach record numbers
Is December and we are looking back at who the year was for Volkswagen, the brand who was involved in the Dieselgate scandal no more than three years ago. ...

Gadgets

Volvo to provide autonomous cars to UberVolvo to provide autonomous cars to Uber
We are getting closer to the moment when taxi's will no longer be driven by humans. The taxi companies will use autonomous vehicles for clients. Uber ...

Various News

Opel Crossland X is now available with factory-fitted LPGOpel Crossland X is now available with factory-fitted LPG
Opel has decided to put an interesting powertrain under the hood of the Crossland X. The model can be ordered with a factory-fitted LPG. Under the hood ...

Motorsports

Volkswagen Polo GTI R5 - official pictures and detailsVolkswagen Polo GTI R5 - official pictures and details
Volkswagen has officially unveiled the 2018 Polo GTI R5. The new model is designed to compete in the WRC2 and national and regional rally championships. ...

Videos

Volkswagen T-Roc - Video previewVolkswagen T-Roc - Video preview
Every petrol head knows that Volkswagen is working on a new SUV. Named T-Roc, the model will be showcased in May. Until then, the German car manufacturer ...
Copyright CarSession.com