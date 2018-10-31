Lincoln Black Label Navigator created for Jay Leno
31 October 2018 18:04:46
Lincoln is popular for building one of the most luxurious and imposing SUV on the market: the Navigator. So, no wonder that Jay Leno wanted one in its famous garage.
A customized Lincoln Black Label Navigator, specially ordered by Jay Leno, will make its debut and share center stage with the noted car enthusiast at this year’s SEMA show.
This long-wheelbase Lincoln Navigator will be the only vehicle at the Jay Leno’s Garage Advanced Vehicle Care show stand. It has been customized by Van Nuys, California-based Galpin Motors & Auto Sports under the direction of the Lincoln Design Studio.
The vehicle features a Chroma Crystal Blue exterior with a Lincoln Black Label Yacht Club theme inside. This traditional theme, one of the most popular selections for Navigator buyers, showcases Coastal Blue Venetian and Blue Bay Alpine leather.
Exterior customizations include a two-tone body color repaint, the addition of darker privacy glass with a smoky tint, darker chrome accents and distinctive wheels. Inside, changes include new seating color accents, the wrapping of additional touch points in supple Venetian leather and special backlit sill plates, to name a few.
The Navigator isn’t Leno’s first foray into Lincoln ownership. Earlier this year, he bought an unrestored one-owner 1966 Lincoln Continental that he featured on his show.
