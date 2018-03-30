Home » News » Lexus » Lexus UX makes US debut in New York

Lexus UX makes US debut in New York

30 March 2018 06:44:53

Lexus wants to make a new statement on the US market after the launch of its revised range, with the RX, NX and the recent LS. So it used this year New York Auto Show to mark the US debut of its latest addition to the range: the all new Lexus UX. The crossover was already introduced as a world premiere in Geneva Motor Show.

The UX is the first Lexus to use the brand’s GA-C (Global Architecture – Compact) platform. The super-rigid structure and low center of gravity help the UX deliver exemplary handling agility and ride comfort.

The 2019 Lexus UX will be available in two versions. The UX 200 introduces a new 2.0-liter, four-cylinder engine coupled with a new Direct-Shift continuously variable transmission (CVT). 
Lexus UX makes US debut in New York
Lexus UX makes US debut in New York Photos

The UX 250h pairs the same 2.0-liter gas engine with a new fourth generation hybrid drive system. New technology that networks with navigation allows the UX 250h to optimize hybrid operation by learning and adapting to the driver’s routes and driving habits.
 
The UX will be joined on the show floor by the all-new three-row RX 350L, which continues a cross- country tour that began at the 2017 Los Angeles Auto Show. The RX created the luxury crossover segment 20 years ago and has reigned supreme as the most popular luxury utility vehicle on the market.

With the new model, Lexus drivers will now have the option of a third row without compromising the sleek styling and easy maneuverability. A longer body length and steeper tailgate window angle ensures good headroom for third-row passengers.
 


Tags: , , , ,

Posted in Lexus, New Vehicles

Lexus UX makes US debut in New York Photos (1 photos)
  • Lexus UX makes US debut in New York

Related Articles

Leave a Comment

Fields marked with * are required
Name *:
Email *:
Comment *:
Code *:
  CAPTCHA
  • Email
  • YouTube
  • RSS
  • Twitter
  • facebook
  • feedburner

Latest Car News

  1. Novitec Lamborghini Aventador tuning pack

    Novitec Lamborghini Aventador tuning pack

  2. McLaren 570S Track Pack offered in UK

    McLaren 570S Track Pack offered in UK

  3. Mazda2 Sport Black Edition launched in UK

    Mazda2 Sport Black Edition launched in UK

  4.  
  5. Maserati Levante Trofeo V8 launched

    Maserati Levante Trofeo V8 launched

  6. Ford Mustang Bullitt US pricing announced

    Ford Mustang Bullitt US pricing announced

  7. Lexus UX makes US debut in New York

    Lexus UX makes US debut in New York

Related Specs

  1. 2003 Lexus HPX Concept

    Engine: V8, Power: 223.7 kw / 300.0 bhp @ 5600 rpm, Torque: 440.64 nm / 325 ft lbs @ 3400 rpm

  2. 2003 Lexus IS 430 Concept

    Engine: 3UZ -FE Aluminum V8, Power: 253.5 kw / 340 bhp, Torque: 406.75 nm / 300 ft lbs

  3. 2008 Lexus IS-F

    Engine: 2UR-GSE V8, Power: 309.5 kw / 415 bhp @ 6600 rpm, Torque: 503.01 nm / 371 ft lbs @ 5200 rpm

  4. 1994 Lexus Landau Concept

    Engine: Lexus GS300 V8, Power: 193.9 kw / 260.0 bhpN/A

  5. 2005 Lexus LF-A Concept

    N/AN/AN/A

New Vehicles

Volvo debuts its first three cylinder engine in XC40 rangeVolvo debuts its first three cylinder engine in XC40 range
Volvo's new XC40 small SUV is an important addition to the range, as the Swedish manufacturer hopes to sell more and more SUV's, benefiting from current ...

Concept Cars

Renault EZ-GO Concept unveiledRenault EZ-GO Concept unveiled
Renault used this year Geneva Motor Show to share again its vision about the future of transportation and living. The French manufacturer unveiled the ...

Custom Cars

Mitsubishi L200 Barbarian SVP II launched in UKMitsubishi L200 Barbarian SVP II launched in UK
Mitsubishi tries to offer its UK clients some off-road and styling alternatives to its current range. The latest experiment is the current Mitsubishi ...

Future Cars

Seat to launch a car every six monthsSeat to launch a car every six months
After it managed to get over the bankruptcy, Seat is pushing forward with its offensive on the European market. The Spanish brand will launch one new ...

Market News

Volkswagen Group deliveries increase in first two moths of 2018Volkswagen Group deliveries increase in first two moths of 2018
Despite being overtaken by Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance last year, Volkswagen Group continues its great momentum and scores high sales lso the the ...

Gadgets

Ford uses rainwater as washer fluid with the help of two kidsFord uses rainwater as washer fluid with the help of two kids
You have been in numerous situations when your wippers needed some water, but the washing fluid was over. It is annoying and even dangerous, considering ...

Various News

Factors That Influence Your Car Insurance RatesFactors That Influence Your Car Insurance Rates
When the time comes to shop around for car insurance, it is essential to know anything that influences your rates. There are some things you can do to ...

Motorsports

Audi E-Tron Vision Gran Turismo - first teaser pictureAudi E-Tron Vision Gran Turismo - first teaser picture
Audi has published a first teaser picture with the upcoming Audi E-Tron Vision Gran Turismo. The virtual car will be showcased on April 9th and it will ...

Videos

Video: Jaguar I-Pace is doing a night lap of Monaco circuitVideo: Jaguar I-Pace is doing a night lap of Monaco circuit
Jaguar I-Pace has tackled the famous Monaco street-circuit to prove its performance credentials. The British car manufacturer is the first premium car ...
Copyright CarSession.com