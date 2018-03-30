Lexus UX makes US debut in New York
Lexus wants to make a new statement on the US market after the launch of its revised range, with the RX, NX and the recent LS. So it used this year New York Auto Show to mark the US debut of its latest addition to the range: the all new Lexus UX. The crossover was already introduced as a world premiere in Geneva Motor Show.
The UX is the first Lexus to use the brand’s GA-C (Global Architecture – Compact) platform. The super-rigid structure and low center of gravity help the UX deliver exemplary handling agility and ride comfort.
The 2019 Lexus UX will be available in two versions. The UX 200 introduces a new 2.0-liter, four-cylinder engine coupled with a new Direct-Shift continuously variable transmission (CVT).
The UX 250h pairs the same 2.0-liter gas engine with a new fourth generation hybrid drive system. New technology that networks with navigation allows the UX 250h to optimize hybrid operation by learning and adapting to the driver’s routes and driving habits.
The UX will be joined on the show floor by the all-new three-row RX 350L, which continues a cross- country tour that began at the 2017 Los Angeles Auto Show. The RX created the luxury crossover segment 20 years ago and has reigned supreme as the most popular luxury utility vehicle on the market.
With the new model, Lexus drivers will now have the option of a third row without compromising the sleek styling and easy maneuverability. A longer body length and steeper tailgate window angle ensures good headroom for third-row passengers.
