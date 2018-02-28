Lexus UX crossover first image revealed

Lexus is ready to introduce a new model during this year Geneva Motor Show. The premium division of Toyota will join a segment that is growing fast in the last few years: the small premium SUV.





The anticipated Lexus UX urban compact crossover has broken cover with the release of the first official image and video clip ahead of its world debut at Geneva on March 6th.





These first visuals reveal the UX’s design that blends expressive bodywork with a compact size. Its crossover credentials are signaled by its muscular haunches and high beltline, yet underneath the skin there’s an all-new platform that gives the UX body rigidity and a low center of gravity for handling.





The look inside the cabin combines a highly focused driver’s cockpit with a wide passenger space. With its design and intuitive technology features, the UX will serve as a gateway model for Lexus in a dynamic and growing part of the market.





The Lexus Press Conference will be hosted by the new Head of Lexus Europe, Pascal Ruch.









