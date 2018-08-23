Lexus UX 250h concept announced

Along the new LC inspiration Concept, Lexus will premiere another concept during this year Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance. It is calles Lexus UX 250h and is a different approach on luxury.





It doesn’t hit dealers until December, but the all-new 2019 Lexus UX compact crossover is already drawing attention. Built exclusively for Lexus by Clark Ishihara of VIP Auto Salon, the custom UX 250h is transformed on the outside by an Oracal vehicle wrap. In addition to the striking color, this UX features a custom roof rack that holds a very special bicycle.





The Lexus F SPORT Carbon Fiber Road Bicycle was created to mark the completion of the Lexus LFA supercar production run. Like the LFA, the Lexus F SPORT bicycle is also assembled by Takumi technicians and features the same CFRP (Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic) used in the body of the Lexus supercar.





Other modifications to the UX 250h include: NIA Auto Design ABS Lip Kit, Vossen VFS-1 wheels and Nitto Invo tires, Apexi N1 EXV Damper Suspension, Apexi N1-X Full Catback Exhaust System, Inno Base Rack System with slim fork lock bike system.









