Lexus UX 250h concept announced
23 August 2018 13:14:43
|Tweet
Along the new LC inspiration Concept, Lexus will premiere another concept during this year Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance. It is calles Lexus UX 250h and is a different approach on luxury.
It doesn’t hit dealers until December, but the all-new 2019 Lexus UX compact crossover is already drawing attention. Built exclusively for Lexus by Clark Ishihara of VIP Auto Salon, the custom UX 250h is transformed on the outside by an Oracal vehicle wrap. In addition to the striking color, this UX features a custom roof rack that holds a very special bicycle.
The Lexus F SPORT Carbon Fiber Road Bicycle was created to mark the completion of the Lexus LFA supercar production run. Like the LFA, the Lexus F SPORT bicycle is also assembled by Takumi technicians and features the same CFRP (Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic) used in the body of the Lexus supercar.
Other modifications to the UX 250h include: NIA Auto Design ABS Lip Kit, Vossen VFS-1 wheels and Nitto Invo tires, Apexi N1 EXV Damper Suspension, Apexi N1-X Full Catback Exhaust System, Inno Base Rack System with slim fork lock bike system.
Lexus UX 250h concept announced Photos (1 photos)
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
2003 Lexus HPX ConceptEngine: V8, Power: 223.7 kw / 300.0 bhp @ 5600 rpm, Torque: 440.64 nm / 325 ft lbs @ 3400 rpm
2003 Lexus IS 430 ConceptEngine: 3UZ -FE Aluminum V8, Power: 253.5 kw / 340 bhp, Torque: 406.75 nm / 300 ft lbs
1994 Lexus Landau ConceptEngine: Lexus GS300 V8, Power: 193.9 kw / 260.0 bhpN/A
2005 Lexus LF-A ConceptN/AN/AN/A
2007 Lexus LF-A ConceptEngine: V10, Power: 372.9 kw / 500 bhpN/A
New Vehicles
Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
Concept Cars
New teasers with the Opel GT X Experimental Concept
A few weeks ago, Opel has published a first teaser picture with a newly developed concept. Now we have a name for that concept and we also have some new ...
A few weeks ago, Opel has published a first teaser picture with a newly developed concept. Now we have a name for that concept and we also have some new ...
Custom Cars
Vauxhall Insignia receives new body colors through Exclusive programs
Every manufacturer understood that customising its cars can bring money very easy. So even Vauxhall has a similar program, called Vauxhall Exclusive. ...
Every manufacturer understood that customising its cars can bring money very easy. So even Vauxhall has a similar program, called Vauxhall Exclusive. ...
Future Cars
Aston Martin RapidE confirmed for production
Aston Martin is launching a long list of cars in the close future. Along the new DBX crossover and the very exclusive Valkyrie hypercar, the British manufacturer ...
Aston Martin is launching a long list of cars in the close future. Along the new DBX crossover and the very exclusive Valkyrie hypercar, the British manufacturer ...
Market News
Volkswagen to produce one million cars in its Wolfsburg plant
Volkswagen is one of the biggest car manufacturers in the world and it intends to stay so. Looking to the future, production volumes at the main plant ...
Volkswagen is one of the biggest car manufacturers in the world and it intends to stay so. Looking to the future, production volumes at the main plant ...
Gadgets
Polestar upgrades AWD system on Volvo cars
Volvo's are becoming not only more connected and technologically advanced, but also more sportier, since the brand integrated Polestar as its performance ...
Volvo's are becoming not only more connected and technologically advanced, but also more sportier, since the brand integrated Polestar as its performance ...
Various News
Thierry Henry returns as brand ambassador for Renault
Renault looks for a strong figure on the UK market in order to promote the new Megane RS hot hatch. And who could be such a strong figure for the French ...
Renault looks for a strong figure on the UK market in order to promote the new Megane RS hot hatch. And who could be such a strong figure for the French ...
Motorsports
Aston Martin Vantage GTE will be seen in flesh and bones during the 24 Hours of Le Mans race
Aston Martin will return this year at the 24 Hours of Le Mans Race with the new Vantage GTE model. Under the hood of the car is the same V8 4.0 liter ...
Aston Martin will return this year at the 24 Hours of Le Mans Race with the new Vantage GTE model. Under the hood of the car is the same V8 4.0 liter ...
Videos
Volkswagen ID R Pikes Peak - The record-run video
A few weeks ago, Volkswagen managed to set an all-time record during the run at Pikes Peak hill climb race. The car? The mighty all-electric Volkswagen ...
A few weeks ago, Volkswagen managed to set an all-time record during the run at Pikes Peak hill climb race. The car? The mighty all-electric Volkswagen ...