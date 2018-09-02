Lexus unveiled the 2019 RC facelift
2 September 2018 06:45:58
Lexus has officially unveiled the 2019 RC facelift. The BMW 4-Series rival will be presented during the 2018 Paris Motor Show in October.
The revised coupe comes with different headlights, new air ducts, a special radiator grille and new taillights. According to the Japanese car manufacturer, the car comes with some styling cues from the LC bigger brother.
Inside the cabin, the RC facelift also comes with some revised materials, a new analogic clock and 7 new upholstery option.
The car will come with a revised suspension, and a modified engine response for the LC 300 version. But no other additions. The LC 350h and also the LC 300 will come with the same horsepower.
