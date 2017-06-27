Lexus Skyjet first spot shows us the car of year 2740

When they don't launch new cars, manufacturers dream. And they dream far, far away, in a world that may or may not exist. This is Lexus, who imagined a car of the future, launched in the year 2740 and featured in the film “Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets”.





A recent spot provides the most in-depth look yet at the SKYJET, a single-seat pursuit craft created in partnership with film studio EuropaCorp and driven by Valerian, the film’s main character, played by actor Dane DeHaan.





Inspired by the film’s futuristic storyline, the custom ad demonstrates how Lexus envisions performance, style and innovation 700 years from now. Fans will get an extended look at the high-tech spacecraft, which incorporates Lexus’ contemporary design cues, such as an adaption of the signature spindle grille, as it navigates through the intergalactic citadel of Alpha.





In addition to the spot, a new featurette will take fans through the process of creating the SKYJET, including behind-the-scenes footage and interviews with Valerian lead actor Dane DeHaan, Producer Virginie Besson-Sillas and Valerian and Lexus designers.

















Tags: lexus, lexus skyjet, lexus future car, valerian and the city of a thousand planets

Posted in Lexus, Gadgets