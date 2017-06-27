Lexus Skyjet first spot shows us the car of year 2740
27 June 2017 17:46:40
|Tweet
When they don't launch new cars, manufacturers dream. And they dream far, far away, in a world that may or may not exist. This is Lexus, who imagined a car of the future, launched in the year 2740 and featured in the film “Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets”.
A recent spot provides the most in-depth look yet at the SKYJET, a single-seat pursuit craft created in partnership with film studio EuropaCorp and driven by Valerian, the film’s main character, played by actor Dane DeHaan.
Inspired by the film’s futuristic storyline, the custom ad demonstrates how Lexus envisions performance, style and innovation 700 years from now. Fans will get an extended look at the high-tech spacecraft, which incorporates Lexus’ contemporary design cues, such as an adaption of the signature spindle grille, as it navigates through the intergalactic citadel of Alpha.
In addition to the spot, a new featurette will take fans through the process of creating the SKYJET, including behind-the-scenes footage and interviews with Valerian lead actor Dane DeHaan, Producer Virginie Besson-Sillas and Valerian and Lexus designers.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Alpine A110 return to UK at Goodwood Festival of Speed
Seat received 10.000 proposals for naming its third SUV
Dacia returns to Goodwood Festival of Speed
-
Skoda produces its 15th millionth vehicle under VAG umbrella
2018 Lincoln Navigator with extended wheelbase
2018 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE is the fastest Camaro on Nurburgring
Related Specs
2002 Lexus SC430 Pace CarEngine: Aluminum V8, Power: 232.7 kw / 312.1 bhp @ 5600 rpm, Torque: 450.13 nm / 332.0 ft lbs @ 3400 rpm
2003 Lexus HPX ConceptEngine: V8, Power: 223.7 kw / 300.0 bhp @ 5600 rpm, Torque: 440.64 nm / 325 ft lbs @ 3400 rpm
2003 Lexus IS 430 ConceptEngine: 3UZ -FE Aluminum V8, Power: 253.5 kw / 340 bhp, Torque: 406.75 nm / 300 ft lbs
2008 Lexus IS-FEngine: 2UR-GSE V8, Power: 309.5 kw / 415 bhp @ 6600 rpm, Torque: 503.01 nm / 371 ft lbs @ 5200 rpm
1994 Lexus Landau ConceptEngine: Lexus GS300 V8, Power: 193.9 kw / 260.0 bhpN/A
New Vehicles
2017 Mercedes E-Class Cabriolet UK pricing announced
Along the new Mercedes E-Class All-Terrain, the Stuttgart-based manufacturer introduced another model on the UK market. It is right in time for summer: ...
Along the new Mercedes E-Class All-Terrain, the Stuttgart-based manufacturer introduced another model on the UK market. It is right in time for summer: ...
Concept Cars
Skoda Element concept is an electric buggy
Skoda is encouraging its students to develop concepts that explore the limits of imagination and design. That's how the new Element was born. This time, ...
Skoda is encouraging its students to develop concepts that explore the limits of imagination and design. That's how the new Element was born. This time, ...
Custom Cars
Dacia Duster becomes emergency vehicle in UK
Seen as one very suitable vehicle for off-road expeditions, the Dacia Duster is preferred in UK for its low price. In order to promote the vehicle even ...
Seen as one very suitable vehicle for off-road expeditions, the Dacia Duster is preferred in UK for its low price. In order to promote the vehicle even ...
Future Cars
DS uses its Formula E expertise to launch hybrid and electric cars
When it was selling with the Citroen logo, the DS brand was offering a hybrid version of the DS5 and DS4. Now, the established French premium brand is ...
When it was selling with the Citroen logo, the DS brand was offering a hybrid version of the DS5 and DS4. Now, the established French premium brand is ...
Market News
Best May in the history of Skoda
As its parent Volkswagen, Skoda is enjoying very good sales with deliveries increased by 2.4% to 99,000 units in May (May 2016: 96,700 vehicles), making ...
As its parent Volkswagen, Skoda is enjoying very good sales with deliveries increased by 2.4% to 99,000 units in May (May 2016: 96,700 vehicles), making ...
Gadgets
Audi is the first car manufacturer to test autonomous cars in New York
Audi is one of the leaders when it comes to automated driving in the premium segment. And is doing improvements not only in Europe, but also in the US. ...
Audi is one of the leaders when it comes to automated driving in the premium segment. And is doing improvements not only in Europe, but also in the US. ...
Various News
Renault - Nissan Alliance might become the biggest car manufacturer in the world
The Renault - Nissan Alliance had a grea year in 2016. During the first four months of this year the French - Japanese alliance managed to take the third ...
The Renault - Nissan Alliance had a grea year in 2016. During the first four months of this year the French - Japanese alliance managed to take the third ...
Motorsports
This is the new BMW M4 GT4
BMW has officially unveiled the all-new M4 GT4 racing model. The car was revelead during a special event at the Nurburgring and comes with some improvements ...
BMW has officially unveiled the all-new M4 GT4 racing model. The car was revelead during a special event at the Nurburgring and comes with some improvements ...
Videos
2018 Dacia Duster - First spy video
The second generation Dacia Duster will be unveiled on 22 June. Until than we have had the chance to see the Romanian SUV during some tests in Spain. ...
The second generation Dacia Duster will be unveiled on 22 June. Until than we have had the chance to see the Romanian SUV during some tests in Spain. ...