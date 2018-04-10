Lexus RX L makes European debut

After it was officially unveiled in Asia and North America, the new Lexus RX L is now ready to tackle the European market as a more spacious version of the popular crossover.





Lexus has succeeded in designing its first seven-seat version of the RX luxury SUV. Inside the new RX L there are two extra seats, generous knee and headroom for everyone and plenty of space for luggage. But on the outside, the car is only 110mm longer than the five-seat model.





In fact, it’s by adding those few extra millimetres that Lexus has gone further than most of its competitors, in effect creating a new body for the RX, rather than trying to squeeze more seats into its existing model.





The RX L is longer at the rear and the angle of its back door/tailgate has been made slightly steeper. That fine adjustment is actually key to making sure there’s comfortable headroom if you sit in the third row of seats. Even more valuable millimetres have been gained simply by moving the rear wiper mechanism from the top to the bottom of the window.





The seats are finished to the same high quality as the rest of the cabin and are comfortable for youngsters or adults for long journeys or shorter trips.









Tags: lexus rx l, seven seat lexus, lexus rx l europe

