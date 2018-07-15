Lexus Performance Driving School announces its program

Not only Lamborghini and Ferrari organize special tours for their clients. There are also smaller brands who care about those clients who buy performance cars. Not necessarily supercar. Lexus is one of those brands, announcing the Lexus Performance Driving School.

This is a full day of track-driving with expert coaching by veteran sports car driver and Lexus brand ambassador, Scott Pruett - all behind the wheel of some of the most powerful Lexus vehicles ever made. Starting September 14, 2018, Lexus is bringing the action to four iconic locations:

September 14-15, 2018: Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis

September 21-22, 2018: Daytona International Speedway in Daytona, FL

November 2-3, 2018: Monticello Motor Club in Monticello, NY

January 25-27, 2019: Monterey Peninsula in Monterey, CA





Participants will also have the opportunity to drive the GS F, the most powerful Lexus sedan ever made and the unrivaled RC F.





The Lexus Performance Driving School has classes ranging from beginner to advanced.













