Lexus NX300 Black Line edition launched
6 October 2019 17:05:12
Lexus updates the current generation NX with the new special edition called Black Line. The special edition is available only on the NX300 version on both the FWD and AWD models. Both exclusive exterior and interior design elements have been added to highlight the 2020 NX 300’s innovative and sleek styling, while adding the latest in Lexus multimedia connectivity with the addition of standard Android Auto integration.
The 2020 NX 300 Black Line Special Edition builds on the Premium Package with exclusive 18-inch bronze-finished wheels accented by color key over fenders – a first for the NX family. Paired with one of the three eye-catching exterior colors – Eminent White Pearl, Nebula Gray Pearl, or Matador Red Mica – guests will be noticed from any angle. From the front, the Lexus signature black grille is framed by a black surround and black fog lamp housing along with black exterior mirrors to align with the Black Line Special Edition series.
Guests will also be able to experience key innovations and standard features on the 2020 NX 300 Black Line Special Edition. These includes Intuitive Parking Assist, Power Rear Door with Kick Sensor and Navigation System. The continuation of the Black Line Special Edition series on the NX is a reflection on both the popularity of the NX series and the added elements of personalization.
Inside the NX 300 Black Line Special Edition, the bronze theme continues with exclusive ornamentation and exclusive bronze stitching on the seats, center console, door trim, floormats and key gloves. Guests will also notice signature elements of the Black Line series, including the black headliner and additional enhanced features like the heated and ventilated front seats, a heated steering wheel, and Lexus Memory System for added comfort.
With the 10.3” multimedia display as standard equipment, drivers can pair their Android Auto™ device with the vehicle to enjoy many of their favorite apps. With a simplified interface, and easy-to-use voice actions through Google Assistant, it’s designed to minimize distraction, so you can stay focused on the road. Once connected, guests will enjoy music from apps such as Spotify and Pandora, or send messages through commonly used apps like WhatsApp. The interface also allows them to navigate with Google Maps. With the Google Assistant in Android Auto, drivers can use their voice to get things done quickly and easily for a smooth, and enjoyable driving experience. Tailored information is provided based on calendar, device usage, activity and habits.
With a limited run of 2,000 crossovers, the 2020 NX 300 Black Line Special Edition is available on front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive models.
Alfa Romeo is using this year Geneva Motor Show to introduce two special models. One is Giulia Quadrifoglio and one is Stelvio Quadrifoglio. Both models ...
Audi is completing its quartet of visionary vehicles by showcasing a forward-looking electric off-roader at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show with the AI ...
ABT Sportsline has prepared a performance package for the Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR. As you already know, this version of the Golf was launched as a farewell ...
Aston Martin is ready to follow all those premium manufacturers who decided to launch an SUV. The DBX is really close. Aston Martin’s first SUV has ...
Skoda is making the most of the current SUV growth in Europe. he 250,000th ŠKODA Karoq has rolled off the production line at the ŠKODA AUTO plant in ...
Many electric car manufacturers are exploring new options when it comes to sound. Even an electric car has to sound good. Due to the absence of a loud ...
Fiat has a strong heritage and tradition when it comes to producing cars in Italy. The installation of a state-of-the-art Comau robot today at one of ...
Porsche has officially unveiled the 99X Electric racer. The model was painted in Porsche's traditional motorsport colours of white, black and read and ...
Mercedes-AMG has published a special video that features a five must-have features. Number five is drift mode which sends some extra power to the rear wheels. ...
