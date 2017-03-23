Lexus LS500h unveiled in Geneva

Lexus used this year Geneva Motor Show to introduce us its most powerful hybrid limousine: the LS500h. Its just two months since we saw the world premiere of the twin-turbo gas V6-powered LS 500 at the 2017 North American International Auto Show (NAIAS) in Detroit.





The LS 500h is equipped with the new Lexus Multi Stage Hybrid System. The powertrain features a 3.5-liter V6 Dual VVT-i V6 gasoline engine and two electric motors, together delivering maximum system power of 354 hp.

The LS 500h is built on the new Lexus Global Architecture – Luxury (GA-L) platform, which is shared with the all-new LC. This platform ensures a low center of gravity and optimum weight distribution, contributing to the car’s essential stability and handling. The car’s dynamic performance also benefits from the coordination of braking, steering and stability systems through Lexus Dynamic Handling.

The LS 500h’s available Advanced Safety Package features the world’s first Intuitive Pedestrian Detection system with Active Steering within the lane.

Omotenashi, expressing the unique sense of Japanese hospitality, defines the LS 500h’s quiet and luxurious interior. Comfort is provided by front and rear seats with multiple power adjustment, heating, cooling, and massage functions.





There is also an optional rear seat arrangement that includes an extending leg ottoman and the most generous leg room of any LS generation. At 123 inches, the wheelbase of the new LS is in fact 1.3-inches longer than on the current long wheelbase LS 600h L.

Lexus Takumi craftsmanship also contributes to the quality of the LS 500h’s cabin, in new trims, materials and detailing, including a new pleating treatment and Kiriko glasswork on the inner door panels.













