Lexus LS 500h to be unveiled in Geneva

14 February 2017 18:53:12

After we saw the new generation Lexus LS in Detroit Motor Show, the Japanese manufacturer kept something special also for Geneva, the most important European motor show of the year. The Swiss event will host the unveiling of the new Lexus LS Hybrid, a car that everyone awaits.

The LS 500 already featured a twin-turbo 3.5l V6 petrol engine at this year’s Detroit Auto Show. So Lexus kept the all-new LS 500h full hybrid for the upcoming Geneva Motor Show. More informations will be unveiled closer to the launch. event.

The 2017 RC F GT3 racing car will also be presented for the first time in Europe, showcasing the brand’s growing engagement in motorsports. Other Lexus models on display will include the LC, the RC, the RC F and the RX and NX ranges.
The redesigned Lexus stand will showcase Lexus’ craftsmanship, quality and safety while giving visitors an immersive experience. The new design, implemented for the first time in Europe at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show, highlights the brand’s new global communication strategy and tagline – Experience Amazing.


