Lexus LF-1 Limitless to be introduced in Detroit
6 December 2017 16:31:27
After we saw the three row LX 570 model revealed in this year Los Angeles Motor Show, Lexus teases us with a new model. It is more like a design and customisation exercise that will probably show clients around the world that not only BMW Individual or Porsche Design can create cars on demand.
Lexus will reveal a new concept that reflects the next genre in luxury crossover vehicles. Created by the CALTY design studio in Southern California, the Lexus LF-1 Limitless is a flagship crossover that redefines the boundaries of luxury.
The Lexus LF-1 Limitless will be revealed at the Lexus Press Conference taking place at the 2018 North American International Auto Show in Detroit.
